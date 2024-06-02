The US Open recently highlighted the massive gap between the time taken by Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek to secure a victory in their recent matches at the 2024 French Open. The US Open has notably drawn flak from tennis fans on the internet for comparing the two defending champions.

Djokovic overcame Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in a third-round five-setter that lasted for nearly four and a half hours. The match notably began late on Saturday, June 1, night and extended till after 3 am on Sunday morning with the Serb securing a 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory.

Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, ended Russia's Anastasia Potapova's campaign at Roland Garros in 40 minutes. She thrashed Potapova 6-0, 6-0 in the fourth-round matchup on Sunday afternoon.

At this, the US Open's X (formerly Twitter) account posted about the gulf between the first seeds of women's and men's singles draws' time spent on the court in their latest victories.

Tennis fans on X found the US Open's post distasteful with one of them suggesting it would give rise to discriminatory remarks.

"These kind of posts only provoke sexist comments - is that what you are trying to do," the fan wrote.

Another fan targeted the US Open's social media account admin, writing:

"Comparing Iga to Novak is so embarrassing from this admin."

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Comparisons like this are unhelpful. Iga played a longer match [vs Naomi Osaka] than Novak in the last round," commented a fan.

"This is ridiculous," wrote a fan.

"Okay, let's settle this. Iga should play Djokovic," a fan suggested.

"Worst stat ever," a fan added.

Novak Djokovic faces Francisco Cerundolo in French Open 4R, Iga Swiatek is up against Marketa Vondrousova in QF

Iga Swiatek in action at the French Open. Photo: Getty

Novak Djokovic will be back in action at the 2024 French Open on Monday, June 3, to take on Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round. It will notably be his first-ever encounter with the Argentine, who has bettered the likes of Yannick Hanfmann, Filip Misolic, and Tommy Paul in the previous rounds.

Djokovic and Cerundolo will step on Philippe-Chatrier in the evening session of Monday's proceedings.

On the WTA end of business, Iga Swiatek is set to face 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals. Her match is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4.

Notably, Vondrousova is yet to beat Swiatek as the Pole holds a 3-0 lead in their head-to-head. The Czech has reached the last-eight on the back of victories against Rebeca Masarova, Katie Volynets, Chloe Pacquet, and Olga Danilovic.

