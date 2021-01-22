Completely fair for top players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Dominic Thiem to have privileges: Bruno Soares

Bruno Soares recently threw his weight behind Tennis Australia’s decision to give preferential treatment to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Dominic Thiem ahead of the Australian Open. Soares claimed he never expects similar treatment as the big stars, because he feels those players 'deserve their privileges'.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have been housed in Adelaide as opposed to Melbourne, and they have also been allowed to travel with a considerably larger team than the other players. That understandably hasn’t gone down well with many of their peers, but Bruno Soares isn’t one of those complaining.

In a recent conversation, the Brazilian explained why top stars like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem are entitled to special treatment due to the spectator demand they generate.

"In my opinion, it is completely fair for the tops to have privileges," Soares said. "They are there for a reason. They have a greater demand, they are people who have a greater weight in our sport and deserve privileges."

"In my opinion, the situation in Adelaide does not bother me at all," he added. "In no circumstances when I go to a tournament, I hope to have the same treatment as Nadal, Djokovic, Thiem, Federer, whoever it may be, in any situation. They have priorities, preference, are there and deserve all that they have."

Bruno Soares acknowledged that he is currently residing in a room smaller than Novak Djokovic's, and that too without a balcony. But that doesn't bother the Brazilian, who stressed that the situation is perfectly 'normal'.

"The fact that I'm in a smaller room than Djokovic's, which has a balcony, doesn't affect me at all," Soares said. "It’s a normal situation, just like a thousand people here in Melbourne have better rooms than mine. If you see the videos here, I am in a room that is much smaller than most people. And it's normal."

I can't tell you if Novak Djokovic is stronger or weaker: Bruno Soares

Novak Djokovic’s letter to Craig Tiley requesting better facilities for his peers in Melbourne has been the talk of the tennis community in recent days. Djokovic's act has elicited contrasting reactions, with some labeling the World No. 1 ungrateful and others hailing him for what they perceive to be a selfless gesture.

Bruno Soares doesn't have a strong opinion on the issue, although he did seem to suggest that Djokovic's gesture and words were misunderstood.

"I think it was one more thing that, due to the heat of the moment, ended up going a little out of context," Soares said.

Soares was then asked if Djokovic's letter had increased the player support towards the PTPA. But the Brazilian denied having any knowledge of the matter, and admitted to not being a part of the rebel association’s private chat.

“About the PTPA, I don't have much information because I'm not in their chat,” Soares explained. “I don't know much about what's going on over there. I can't tell you if [Djokovic] is stronger or weaker."