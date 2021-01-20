Novak Djokovic claims his good intentions have been misconstrued as "selfish & ungrateful", says he has earned his privileges

After Novak Djokovic issued a letter of suggestions to Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley with regard to the player quarantines in Melbourne, the tennis world went into chaos. Many called Djokovic selfish and out of touch with reality for focusing more on player problems than the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now the Serb has issued a statement, clarifying his stand in no uncertain terms and lamenting that his actions have been misinterpreted.

Novak Djokovic himself is currently spending his isolation period in Adelaide, along with a bunch of other top players. He had sent a letter to Tiley from the South Australian city, after multiple positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Melbourne which sent around 72 players into full isolation for two weeks.

The media reaction to the letter has been particularly harsh, and it has prompted the Serb to publicly reveal the intentions behind his communication with Craig Tiley. In his post on Twitter, Djokovic asserted that he was only trying to use his position of privilege to help his fellow colleagues.

"My good intentions for my fellow competitors in Melbourne have been misconstrued as being selfish, difficult and ungrateful," Novak Djokovic said. "This couldn't be farther from the truth."

"I genuinely care about my fellow players and understand very well how the world is run and who gets bigger and better and why," he added. "I've earned my privileges the hard way. Hence, I use my position of privilege to be of service as much as I can where and when needed."

The World No. 1 added that he is appreciative of Crag Tiley and the work that he puts into organizing the Australian Open. He then revealed that he used his email exchanges with the Australian executive to make a few suggestions about the quarantine conditions in Melbourne.

"I have always had a very good relationship with Craig and appreciate all the effort he puts into making the Australian Open a place to look forward to coming back to each year," the Serb said. "In our email exchange I used an opportunity to brainstorm potential improvements that could be made in the quarantine of players in lockdown in Melbourne."

Novak Djokovic had even attempted to be in Melbourne with the other players instead of Adelaide. But he claimed he was denied permission due to the COVID-19 protocols, so he took the opportunity to help them from Adelaide.

"There were a few suggestions from our chat group and there was no harm intended to try and help," Novak Djokovic said. "I was aware that the chances were low that any of our suggestions would be accepted, just like my request to quarantine with my team in Melbourne instead of Adelaide, was denied prior to our travel, due to strict government regulations."

"None of us ever questioned the 14-day quarantine despite what is being said by media outlets" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Australian Open

The Australian public, particularly in the state of Victoria, are reportedly not happy with the behavior of the players. But Novak Djokovic defended his peers, claiming that the impression created in the media was false and that the players are grateful to be given a chance to compete in Australia.

"Things in the media escalated and there was a general impression that the players (myself included) are ungrateful, weak and selfish because of their unpleasant feelings in the quarantine," the World No. 1 said. "I am very sorry it has come to that because I do know how grateful many are."

"I would like to express my full gratitude to Tennis Australia, the Australian government and local citizens for willing to take this risk with us for the love of the game and the multiple opportunities it brings to the economy of the country and its people," Novak Djokovic added.

The Serb also claimed that no player ever questioned the 14-day quarantine that was compulsorily enforced upon everyone landing in Melbourne.

"Not being able to train and compete before the tournament starts is really not easy," Novak Djokovic said. "None of us ever questioned 14-day quarantine despite what is being said by media outlets."

"I am very much looking forward to playing in front of the people and joining the tennis frenzy and energy of the city that has always carried me towards many victories," he concluded.