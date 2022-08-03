"Completely lunacy he can't compete as of now" - John Isner on Novak Djokovic missing 2022 US Open

John Isner made clear his feelings about the ongoing saga of Novak Djokovic and his possible exclusion from the 2022 US Open on Wednesday. As things currently stand, the Serb will miss the final Grand Slam of the year as he continues to remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

While many fans have shown no sympathy towards Djokovic, there is an equal number who believe that he deserves to take part in the US Open. There has been an ongoing debate on social media on this topic ever since Wimbledon concluded.

While most fellow players either support the vaccine or choose to stay quiet on the topic, there have been a few that have sided with the Serbian.

Responding to a tweet that wondered if fellow players were standing with the Serbian, Isner threw his support behind the 21-time Major champion.

"Are there any active tennis players urging the U.S. to let @DjokerNole plat or nah?" the tweet read.

"Yes. Completely lunacy he can't compete as of now. #science" Isner said in response.

Djokovic will not be able to compete at the upcoming US Open as the country's rules require foreign travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter its borders.

The Serbian also made it clear after his Wimbledon success that he has no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccination and that he will not be competing in the US Open unless the restrictions are lifted.

"I am not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated," Djokovic said. "So the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption."

"I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about. I don't know. I don't have much answers there," he added.

Coach Goran Ivanisevic unsure of Novak Djokovic's US Open participation

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Despite the possible exclusion from the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, Novak Djokovic continues to train hard as he pins his hopes on either getting an exemption or the US changing its rules.

However, his coach Goran Ivanisevic believes that Djokovic's chances of making an appearance in the tournament remain non-existent.

Over the course of a chat with Telegraf.rs, Ivanisevic quipped that there was a greater possibility of him getting a wildcard to Umag and winning the Croatia Open, as compared to the US Government backing down to allow the Serb to play in New York.

"I don't know about the US Open, it's difficult for me. I am more optimistic that director Tomislav Poljak will give me an invitation and that I will win Umag, than that they will let him go to the US Open. As a country, they are closed to the unvaccinated, for now he cannot enter the country," Ivanisevic stated.

