Concerning scenes as Anna Kournikova spotted in a wheelchair during rare public outing with her & Enrique Iglesias' daughters

Former tennis player Anna Kournikova recently made a rare public appearance with her and renowned pop star Enrique Iglesias's daughters. However, concerns arose, as she was seen in a wheelchair wearing an orthopaedic boot.

During her professional tennis career, Kournikova achieved several milestones, including Australian Open doubles titles in 1999 and 2002 and WTA Championships victories in 1999 and 2000. She met Iglesias on the set of a music video in 2001, and their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life relationship.

Kournikova was recently spotted in public for the first time in two years. The 43-year-old toured Bal Harbour Shops in Miami in a wheelchair, accompanied by her daughters, Lucy and Mary, and her children with longtime partner Iglesias.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova rarely share photos together on social media and have yet to marry. In an interview with Parade magazine, Iglesias spoke at length about its reason.

"I've never really thought marriage would make a difference," he explained. "Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love somebody more because of a piece of paper. Nowadays, it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent, period."

"Basically, I've had an injury nearly every single year": When Anna Kournikova revealed the reason for retiring

Anna Kournikova during an Invitational game at The Championships - Wimbledon - Image Source: Getty

Anna Kournikova’s tennis career was marred by a series of severe injuries, ultimately forcing her to retire at the young age of 21. Speaking to The Guardian in 2003, she revealed that she suffered injuries almost every year, including a stress fracture in 1997, a torn ligament in 1998, and a torn thumb ligament in 1999.

"Basically, I've had an injury nearly every single year. In '97 I had a stress fracture and was out for three months; in '98 I had a torn ligament in my thumb and was out for three months; in '99 I had another stress fracture for three months; and then in 2001 I didn't basically play the whole year," she said.

Additionally, Kournikova's agent, Phil De Picciotto, acknowledged her career's uncertainty, revealing that she was no longer working with a coach. As reported by The Guardian, he told Observer Sport that no one was managing Kournikova because she wasn’t playing consistently due to her back issues, which required extensive physiotherapy and rest.

Kournikova frequently positioned herself at the net in doubles, aiming to cut off rallies early with sharp, angled volleys.

