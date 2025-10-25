  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • 2023 Swiss Indoors Tennis
  • Concerning scenes in Basel as Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime & Denis Shapovalov spark wave of shocking mid-match retirements at Swiss Indoors

Concerning scenes in Basel as Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime & Denis Shapovalov spark wave of shocking mid-match retirements at Swiss Indoors

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Oct 25, 2025 02:36 GMT
Concerning scenes in Basel as Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov retire mid-match (Image Source: Getty)
Concerning scenes in Basel as Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov retire mid-match (Image Source: Getty)

Quarterfinals day at the Swiss Indoors saw a wave of heartbreaks, as Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov all retired midway through their matches in Basel. These retirements come in a time where several players have spoken out about the adverse effects of the challenging ATP schedule.

Ad

Ruud, Auger-Aliassime and Shapalova all delivered promising performances in their opening round matches at the ATP 500 event. Ruud arrived in Basel fresh off of his title finish at the Stockholm Open last week and kicked off his campaign with straight set wins over Quentin Halys and Stan Warwinka. However, his run came to an end against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, as he handed the Spaniard a walkover after the first set.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Elsewhere, Felix Auger-Aliassime had a similarly promising start to his time at the Swiss Indoors. The Canadian defeated Gabriel Diallo in his opening round match, before downing Marin Cilic in his round of 16 encounter. In his quarterfinals match, the 25-year-old was trailing Jaume Munar 3-6 when he pulled out of the game.

Ad

Lastly, after beginning his campaign in Basel on a strong note, Denis Shapovalov was up against Joao Fonseca for his quarterfinals encounter. The Canadian won the first set 6-3, only for Fonseca to win the next set 6-3. In the decider, Shapalova was trailing his Brazilian opponent 1-4 when he chose to retire.

Ad

With Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov out of the running, the semifinals matches at the Swiss Indoors will now see a clash between Joao Fonseca and Jaume Munar, as well as Ugo Humbert and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Casper Ruud reflects on the ‘demanding’ ATP schedule

Casper Ruud at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Casper Ruud at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Last week at the Stockholm Open, Casper Ruud shared his thoughts on the ‘demanding' tennis calendar.

Ad

At the ATP 250, Danish tennis star Holger Rune was forced to retire midway through his semifinals match after he injured his Achilles tendon. Reflecting on the growing rate of injuries in a press conference, Ruud stated that back-to-back tournaments often take a toll on players, saying,

“It is very demanding when you go directly from tournament to tournament. Holger was in Shanghai last week and when something is so demanding, something like this can unfortunately happen. It is tough of course and we are really pushing our own limits at the moment. Holger was one of those who could still make it to the season finale, so his limit was definitely pushed too and it is just really unfortunate that it ended this way for him.
Ad

Ruud went on to add that all injuries are ‘probably’ a result of the hectic schedule, saying,

“We are all in some kind of risk zone when we step onto the pitch, but whether his injury has a direct connection to the tough schedule, I am not sure. In a way, all injuries are probably because of the tough schedule.”

Outside of Casper Ruud, several top ranked players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz, have spoken out about the detrimental effect of the ATP calendar.

About the author
Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhi Acharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications