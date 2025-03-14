Concerning scenes at Indian Wells as Arthur Fils bleeds from his nose during Daniil Medvedev QF

Concerning scenes unfolded at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters when Arthur Fils was seen bleeding from his nose. The incident occurred during FIls' quarterfinal loss against Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

Ad

Fils was seeded 20th at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt tournament in California and began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated lucky loser Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 6-2 in the second round, followed by victories over 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 and Marcos Giron 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Arthur Fils' run at the tournament ended when he was defeated by fifth seed Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-2, 6-7(7) in the quarterfinals. However, what caught the attention of many was the Frenchman's nosebleed during the third set of the match which led him to call for a physio on the court to address the issue.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from his singles campaign at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, Arthur Fils also competed in the doubles event alongside compatriot Ugo Humbert. The duo faced the American wild card pair of Christian Harrison and Evan King in the first round and lost 3-6, 2-6.

After defeating Arthur Fils, Daniil Medvedev will face Holger Rune at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters SF

Daniil Medvedev during his match against Arthur Fils at Indian Wells [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, Daniil Medvedev will next face Holger Rune at the semifinals of the tournament.

Ad

Medvedev, who finished as the runner-up at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in California for the past two years, in 2023 and 2024, is seeded fifth at the tournament this year. He kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

The former World No.1 defeated Bu Yunchaokete 6-2, 6-2 in his opening match, and then overcame 31st seed Alex Michelsen 2-0 retd. and 10th seed Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-0 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. Most recently, he secured a victory over Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals where he will face Rune.

Ad

On the other hand, Holger Rune is seeded 12th at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters and also began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-4, 18th seed Ugo Humbert 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, and Tallon Griekspoor 5-7, 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals.

Medvedev and Rune have faced each other three times on the ATP Tour, with the Russian winning two of those matches. Their most recent encounter was in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, which Medvedev won 7-5, 6-4.

The winner of the match between Medvedev and Rune will go on to face 13th seed Jack Draper, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or 25th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback