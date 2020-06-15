Concerns over Novak Djokovic as basketball star he met tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic had attended a basketball event along with a basketball star, who has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Other stars of the Adria Tour including Dominic Thiem and Sascha Zverev are also at risk of contracting the virus.

Serbian basketball club Partizan announced on Monday that their 26-year-old basketball player Nikola Jankovic has tested positive for coronavirus. This news could have a chain of repercussions far outside basketball too, as Jankovic was reported to have attended an event with Serbian compatriot and World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic just last week.

Jankovic, who was supposed to go on a vacation, was tested before he could leave Serbia. Despite not showing symptoms, the power forward turned out to be positive for COVID-19 and has been ordered to self-isolate immediately - along with the other members of the Partizan team.

As it turns out, Jankovic along with other members of the Partizan basketball team had participated in an honorary testimonial match for basketball coach and former Partizan player Dejan Milojevic. Serbia's tennis legend Novak Djokovic was invited to the event as a special guest of honor, and the World No. 1 was presented with a basketball jersey too - with his name and the number 1 on it.

Novak Djokovic in attendance at the farewell event for Dejan Milojevic

While it is unknown if Djokovic personally came into any physical contact with Jankovic during his time at the event, questions would have certainly arisen around the tennis icon's own health.

The potential problems for the tennis world do not end here. Soon after attending the basketball event, Djokovic participated in the inaugural edition of his own exhibition tennis event, the 'Adria Tour', whose first leg culminated on Sunday.

The weekend-long Belgrade leg saw participation from a few of tennis' biggest stars including World No. 3 Dominic Thiem (who won the tournament), World No. 7 Alexander Zverev and World No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov. Other participants in the event included Djokovic's compatriots Viktor Troicki, Filip Krajinovic (who reached the final), Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Milojevic.

Novak Djokovic has been in close contact with Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and others

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem

In particular, the two biggest stars alongside Djokovic - Thiem and Zverev - were in close contact with Djokovic throughout the three days even outside the court. They spent time roaming around the streets of Belgrade as a group, and also attended various media events together.

Djokovic had even personally picked up both Thiem and Zverev as they arrived at the Belgrade airport in specially arranged private jets.

After the conclusion of the event, the young guns along with Dimitrov and the others spent the night partying in a night club with Djokovic. The 23-year-old Zverev in particular seemed to be enjoying his night out with the best tennis player in the world.

It is interesting to note that as the tennis tour is still on a forced break, the players at the Adria Tour were the primary attractions in the exhibition tournaments planned around Europe. If any of these stars are now forced to self-isolate, the whole "exhibition calendar" could be thrown off-balance.

The Austrian sensation Dominic Thiem in particular has a series of exhibitions scheduled in order to keep himself in perfect conditioning for the return of professional tennis. This sudden occurrence could derail his plans - including participation in Patrick Mouratoglou's Ultimate Tennis Showdown and his own invitational tournament 'Thiem's 7' back home in Austria.

(L-R) Grigor Dimitrov, Filip Krajinovic, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic

However, most of this is conjecture at the moment. Things would escalate only if Novak Djokovic is told to self-isolate - that is an event that can set off a series of ticking bombs.

The other notable personality who was in attendance at the basketball event along with Nikola Jankovic and Novak Djokovic was Serbian actor Darko Peric - famous for his role in the Spanish series 'La Casa de Papel'.