Conditions favorable for Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros 2020, says Marc Rosset

Marc Rosset believes Novak Djokovic would have an advantage at Roland Garros this year due to the different conditions.

Djokovic had recently expressed his excitement at the prospect of returning to the tour and playing on clay again.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been in the news over the last few weeks, for a variety of reasons. In the middle of hosting the Adria Tour of exhibition tournaments across the Balkans region, the Serb has received heavy criticism for disregarding social distancing norms during the event and even partying at nightclubs with his fellow players.

Novak Djokovic was also slammed by many ex-pros, analysts and fellow players for his comments on the return of the tour. Djokovic had initially shown resistance to taking part in this year's US Open due to the "extreme restrictions" in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World No. 1 has since expressed his excitement to play the US Open and Roland Garros, as well as to participate in the entire clay swing that is set to be played across September.

In view of these developments, former Swiss tennis player Marc Rosset has now given his opinion on who the favorite for Roland Garros this year is. Speaking in an interview with Direct News, Rosset picked Novak Djokovic as the prime contender in Paris rather than the undisputed 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal at 2019 French Open - Day Fifteen

It is no secret that Rafael Nadal has a tremendous record at Court Philippe Chatrier. He has won the last three French Opens and overall has picked up the title a record-breaking 12 times.

However, Roland Garros is being played in September and October this year as opposed to the usual May-June window, which means there would be vastly different weather conditions for the players to deal with. Rosset believes Novak Djokovic would have a better shot than Nadal this time due to the colder and heavier conditions that are likely to prevail during the tournament.

"September and October has different conditions in France rather than May and June," Rosset said. "Under the conditions of September / October, this may be favorable to Novak Djokovic."

Nadal traditionally enjoys warm and sunny court conditions as they help his topspin acquire greater potency. On the other hand, players who take the ball earlier than him - like Novak Djokovic - would prefer the damper conditions of September as they would be able to take time away from their opponents. In that context, Rosset's argument does make sense.

I still love to play at Roland Garros: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros 2016.

Novak Djokovic has won Roland Garros just once before - in the year 2016, when he beat Andy Murray in the final. He has been trying to complete the 'double Career Grand Slam ever since, but has been defeated by Dominic Thiem in two out of the last three editions.

Speaking to Nova Tv ahead of the second stage of the Adria Tour to be held in Zadar, Croatia, Novak Djokovic expressed his excitement about returning to the tour and all the smaller claycourt tournaments aside from the Slams.

"I think it's great news that the circuit will resume. And I'm sure I speak on behalf of all the players, all the tennis fans and everyone involved in the tennis community. This is what we have all been waiting for months," said Djokovic.

Roland Garros has a retractable roof in place this year, which would prevent rain delays at least for the top players. Djokovic thinks that is another welcome news, and he said he can't wait to play in Paris again.

"It's great that we have a roof, of course, on the Philippe Chatrier this year. This is one of the positive things that I look forward to. It is one of the largest and most enjoyable tournaments in the world. I still love to play there and can't wait to go back."