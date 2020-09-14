Congratulations to both: Novak Djokovic showers praise on Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev | US Open 2020

World No.1 Novak Djokovic might have been disqualified from the 2020 US Open after receiving a default, but that didn't stop him from sharing a heartwarming message after the tournament final.

The encounter between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, both of whom were vying for their maiden Major, stretched to five intense sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Thiem, who was a three-time finalist before the tournament, finally broke the curse to lift his maiden Grand Slam trophy after a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) tussle.

It was a heartbreaking result for Zverev, who came painstakingly close to the title after going two sets up, but couldn't get the job done in the next three sets. Novak Djokovic, who has faced both Thiem and Zverev multiple times on the tour, congratulated the duo on a fantastic final, thanking them for inspiring the tennis world with their battle.

"This is what sport is all about. Respect, appreciation and friendship. Regardless of the rivalry these two guys have and the amazing battle they had yesterday, they still showed big heart and inspired many tennis players," Novak Djokovic wrote in an Instagram post.

Love and respect matters the most: Novak Djokovic

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev have always been gracious towards each other on the court.

Thiem and Zverev also faced off in the semi-final of the Australian Open earlier this year, where the Austrian found a way through once again.

Novak Djokovic shared images of the pair embracing each other after the two games, adding that the mutual respect between two tennis players 'matters the most'.

"Thank you both Domi and Sasha for standing strong for your character values and always seeing what matters the most - love and respect for each other," wrote Novak Djokovic. "Congratulations to both of you for the great achievement and the fantastic match you gave to the tennis world."

Novak Djokovic seems to have a solid relationship with both Thiem and Zverev. Both players attended the ill-fated Adria Tour hosted by the Serb this year and have shared a good camaraderie with him on and off the court.