"Congratulations of Rafael Nadal is always special" - Carlos Alcaraz after winning 2022 US Open

By winning the 2022 US Open on Sunday at the age of 19 years, four months, and six days, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam winner since his childhood hero and compatriot Rafael Nadal. The 36-year-old won the French Open in 2005 just two days after turning 19. As the world started sending congratulatory messages to Alcaraz, the 22-time Major winner joined the celebrations, which apparently meant a lot to the youngster.

Speaking on Spain's El Partidazo de COPE radio podcast after his triumph, the new World No. 1 stated that he felt special whenever Nadal congratulated him.

"He also congratulated me. The congratulations of Rafael Nadal is always special," Alcaraz said.

In the same interview, Alcaraz was asked about his best match and his worst moment at Flushing Meadows over the last two weeks. It wasn't surprising that both the instances he quoted were from his quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner. The 19-year-old was on the brink of defeat when he fought back and saved a match point in the fourth set. In the end, Alcaraz beat the Italian 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3.

"The best match was against Jannik Sinner and the best point was the backhand against him. The worst moment was when he broke my serve in the fourth set," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz, who became the youngest male player ever to reach the top of the ATP rankings, spent 23 hours and 39 minutes on the court across his seven matches. He even played three five-setters, finishing in the early hours of the next day. On the podcast, the Spaniard revealed that although he was short on sleep, he watched a movie before the title clash.

"I was sleeping shortly after after so many games so late. The day before the final, I watched the movie '300' with my brother. And in the final I came out like a bull," he added.

Nick Kyrgios correctly predicted Carlos Alcaraz winning 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz with his first Grand Slam title

A few days before the 2022 US Open started, Nick Kyrgios tipped Carlos Alcaraz to be the last man standing. The Spaniard had returned the compliment, saying that the Australian was just as big a contender to go all the way. Kyrgios lost to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

In a press conference after the final, Alcaraz stated that he had already received a message from Kyrgios, which said, "I told you."

"Honestly, I checked the DM of Instagram. I saw Nick Kyrgios' message. I didn't read the whole message, but I read that he said, 'I told you' (smiling)," Carlos Alcaraz said.

