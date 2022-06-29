"Congratulations to Rafael Nadal for the game and for everything he has been doing in his career" - Francisco Cerundolo after 1R loss at Wimbledon

Francisco Cerundolo congratulated Rafael Nadal on his first-round win at Wimbledon on Tuesday and for all he has achieved in his career. The Argentine faced the King of Clay in his first match at the grasscourt Major in three years and put up a strong challenge before going down in four sets.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Tough start for Nadal



For his 1st match since 3 years at Wimbledon, Rafa has needed more than 3h30 to take down Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 Tough start for Nadal For his 1st match since 3 years at Wimbledon, Rafa has needed more than 3h30 to take down Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 https://t.co/8C941XLLnJ

Nadal took the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 and was a break up in the third set. However, Cerundolo broke back before winning the set 6-3. The Argentine broke early in the fourth and it looked like the match would go to a fifth set. However, Nadal bounced back and won the last four games to book his spot in the second round.

Cerundolo took to Twitter after the match to congratulate Nadal on "everything he has been doing in his career." He also said he gained a lot personally from the encounter and could leave with his "head held high."

"Today I won much more than I lost. Wimbledon debut, on center court and against Rafael Nadal, playing a great match. Congratulations to Rafa for the game and for everything he has been doing in his career. Thank you Wimbledon. I leave with my head held high. To follow!" Cerundolo wrote.

Cerundolo has produced some excellent performances this season, reaching the semifinals of the Miami Masters and the Rio Open. He broke into the top 50 of the ATP rankings and is currently ranked No. 41.

Rafael Nadal takes on Ricardas Berankis in the second round of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal will face Ricardas Berankis in the second round of Wimbledon

After beating Cerundolo, Nadal will take on Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships on Thursday. The World No. 106 booked his spot in the second round by beating 2017 semifinalist Sam Querrey in straight sets.

Interestingly, Berankis was Nadal's first opponent this season when they locked horns at the Melbourne Summer Set. He beat the Lithuanian 6-2, 7-5 and went on to win the tournament without dropping a set.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Rafa starts his season in Australia with a 6-2 7-5 win over Rikardas Berankis in Melbourne R2 Nadal is there!Rafa starts his season in Australia with a 6-2 7-5 win over Rikardas Berankis in Melbourne R2 Nadal is there! 👋Rafa starts his season in Australia with a 6-2 7-5 win over Rikardas Berankis in Melbourne R2 https://t.co/RJKRG8NE5C

Nadal will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite. The winner will take on either 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego or Hugo Gaston for a place in the last 16 of the grasscourt Major.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far