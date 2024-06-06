Martina Navratilova recently lashed out at the Republicans in the Senate for not voting in favor of a right-to-contraception bill. The Czech-American regularly shares her political opinions and has not refrained on this instance either.

California's Representative to the House, Mike Levin, shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle about how Senate Republicans did not back a bill designed to provide access to contraception for women. The bill was put to vote and got a 51-39 majority but could not reach 60 votes, which are required to get a move on the legislation.

"Senate Republicans yesterday voted down a right-to-contraception bill and one of the arguments against the bill that some Republicans made was that there was already a Supreme Court precedent protecting the right to contraception," Levin said in the video.

"I heard that same exact argument time and again when bills came to the congress to try to protect the right to abortion. Well, that was the precedent why do we need a bill? And then we saw the Dobbs decision, undermining Roe vs Wade after over 50 years. So, that's why it's so critically important that we actually have a right to contraception that is codified into law."

Martina Navratilova, appalled by the series of actions, lashed out and said that contraception was healthcare for women.

"Contraception is health care for millions of women you MAGA idiots!!!!" Navratilova said.

Martina Navratilova has always defended women's rights

Martina Navratilova at a Press Conference at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Martina Navratilova has always spoken up about women's rights. She does not shy away from sharing her opinion, even on controversial subjects like not allowing trans athletes in women's sports.

The former World No. 1 also made her voice heard, back in 2022, when the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) struck down Roe v. Wade, which provided women with the right to get an abortion up to the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. The 50 states now have the authority to enact their own abortion laws, thanks to the Supreme Court's decision.

Navratilova lamented the decision saying that she felt as if she was back in the totalitarian country that she grew up in.

"I feel like I am back in a totalitarian country where I grew up- Czech Republic, now a thriving democracy- and I am feeling disoriented. After Soviet Union fell and Czechoslovakia and all Soviet bloc countries were freed I thought what a world we can now have. And now?" Navratilova wrote in 2022.

Martina Navratilova is a former World No. 1 and 18-time Grand Slam champion.