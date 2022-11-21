"Contrary to what you might have heard, I'm still alive and kicking" - Former Sharapova, Agassi and Williams sisters' coach Nick Bollettieri puts to bed rumors of his death

Reports recently emerged that legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri has passed away. However, he took to social media to shut down any talk of his demise and stated that he was well alive.

Bollettieri's daughter Angelique Anne Bollettieri took to Facebook on Saturday to share that her father was on his deathbed, following which rumors of his death began to circulate.

"Dad is close to transitioning to the next place. Please keep him in your thoughts for a peaceful departure and wonderful journey. We love you Daddy," wrote Bollettieri's daughter on Facebook.

Contrary to the reports, the 91-year-old took to social media to let everyone know that he is still alive and well. He also mentioned that he is happy alongside his family and visitors.

“I would like to assure everyone that contrary to what you might have heard, I am still alive and kicking. Not much can keep this old Italian down for long. I have my family here and lots of visitors, which makes me very happy!” said Bollettieri via a social media statement.

He added that he loved all the well wishes that came in recently and wished everyone the best.

“I love all the messages you send, the phone calls, and the voicemails you leave. I always say “it ain’t easy”, but it sure is worth it. I am one lucky guy. I wish you all the very best,” the statement further read.

Who is Nick Bollettieri?

Nick Bollettieri - Rio Open 2015

Nick Bollettieri is renowned for revolutionizing the concept of tennis coaching by developing the concept of a tennis boarding school, which aids in the development of numerous facets of an emerging tennis player.

His coaching career began in the 1960s at the Dorado Beach Hotel in Puerto Rico, and a decade later, in 1978, he founded his academy. The most talented tennis players in the world typically attend Bollettieri's IMG Tennis Academy, which offers a balanced education and training program to potential tennis stars.

He has coached a number of players who went on to become World No.1; with Jim Courier, Andre Agassi, Monica Seles, Marcelo Rios, and Mary Pierce being some of his most well-known students. He also served as Boris Becker's tour-traveling coach in the mid-90s.

Bollettieri also played an important role in the lives of stars like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Mary Pierce, Maria Sharapova, and Martina Hingis' careers.

In 2014, he was nominated to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes