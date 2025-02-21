Controversy erupts as Carlos Alcaraz, Joao Fonseca & others get their privacy compromised in shock Rio Open data leak

Carlos Alcaraz, Joao Fonseca along with other star players like Lorenzo Musetti had their privacy compromised allegedly by the organizers of the Rio Open and the Rio de Janeiro (RJ) Government. Their personal information was leaked online reportedly due to a data leak by the government website.

A reporter named Demétrio Vecchioli from Brazil did some digging online and claimed that this data was quite easily accessible and immediately reported it to the government. All these have now reportedly been taken down from the website.

The reporter even claimed to text Carlos Alcaraz over WhatsApp who allegedly confirmed that it was his contact. The reporter later posted passport pictures of Fonseca and Alcaraz on his X (formerly Twitter) explaining the entire incident.

"There is João's WhatsApp, Alcaraz's WhatsApp (who replied to me), images of documents with all the information that may be necessary for fraud, residential address. And not just them, but Thien, Musetti, Melo, Monteiro, etc, etc, etc."- posted the reporter on X.

And it wasn't hidden. I found it just by searching for the name of one of them on the Rio government's transparency platform. Anyone could have found it," - Vecchioli posted on X (translated from Portuguese)

The Rio Government had posted all information online on cultural events that they get taxpayers' money to pay for on their transparency platform and it allegedly became accessible to the public. This has raised concerns among fans for the players' safety as all information necessary for fraud was reportedly available to the public.

"What a horror, people," commented a user on X

Expand Tweet

"What a mess" - wrote another fan is detest.

Expand Tweet

The Spaniard hasn't opened up or expressed any grievance over this matter yet. He recently faced an unexpected exit from the Qatar Open and is trying to navigate around his bittersweet season.

Carlos Alcaraz exits from Doha after losing to Jiri Lehecka

Carlos Alcaraz after his Doha exit - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz faced a shocking exit from the ongoing Qatar Exxonmobil Open after being defeated 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 by Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka. Lehecka shared his delight at one of the biggest wins of his career, during the on-court interview.

"To win a match like that against a player like this is a super big achievement. I believed in myself. I knew I had the level to produce that kind of tennis," Lehecka said (via The Tennis Letter)

The Spaniard will look to fix the loopholes in his game and make a comeback as he eyes his first Sunshine Double in two weeks.

