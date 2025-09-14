Controversy erupts at Davis Cup as Holger Rune's mid-match injury treatment makes Spain captain David Ferrer furious, complaints raised with referee

Holger Rune's controversial interruption during his match against Pedro Matrinez infuriated Spain's captain, David Ferrer. The incident occurred during the fourth match between Team Spain and Team Denmark at the Davis Cup, part of the second-round qualifiers at the Club de Tenis Puente Romano in Marbella, Spain, on Sunday.Rune was initially scheduled to play Jaume Munar in the match, but was replaced by Martinez a few hours prior for reasons undisclosed. The first two sets were split by the duo, with the Spaniard taking an early 6-1 lead, followed by the Dane's 4-6 comeback. However, in the tie-breaker set, Rune was allowed to take a timeout to get his cramps treated during the match, which enraged Ferrer.The coach objected to the bending of the rules and approached the match referee, Roberto Ranieri, for an explanation, which led to a heated exchange between the two. They went back and forth with their arguments, but Ferrer was unconvinced by Ranieri's explanations.&quot;He's coming at me saying something. It wouldn't even occur to him to say anything! Because... I speak Spanish so you can understand me perfectly! &quot; said Ferrer to the referee. (via Eurosports)Team Spain, however, replied strongly soon after, as Martines took a stunning 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(3) victory over Holger Rune, to equalize with Denmark in the tie. The decider match will be played between Pablo Carreno Busta and Elmer Moeller.Holger Rune's bold claim about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik SinnerHolger Rune claimed that he could easily defeat Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner but admitted that he lacks consistency, which holds him back. The world No. 1 and 2 have established themselves as top contenders on the tour and delivered dominant performances in major tournaments to cement their position at the top of the table.Ahead of Rune's Davis Cup matches, he said that he could beat the two should he work harder on himself.“I feel like I’m lacking some consistency in my identity as a tennis player. Often, I go into matches with a relatively offensive mindset, while other times I come in with a grinder’s mindset. That’s the danger... I try to keep it as simple as possible. Of course, it’s inspiring to see Carlos and Jannik play at that level, but I also know that I can beat them,” he said during an interaction with Bola VIP.Alcaraz withdrew from the Spanish Davis Cup Team following his US Open title win, due to fatigue.