Controversy erupts as Elena Rybakina faces question about banned ex-coach Stefano Vukov at French Open

Elena Rybakina was asked yet again about her coach Stefano Vukov after her second-round win over Iva Jovic at the 2025 French Open. The question triggered fierce backlash from many tennis fans, who suggested that the Kazakh shouldn't be incessantly quizzed about Vukov by journalists because of the coach's ongoing suspension from the WTA Tour.

Vukov was controversially suspended by the WTA earlier this year after it investigated serious allegations against the Croatian coach. The allegations revolved around Vukov's treatment of Rybakina, with several prominent names in the sport claiming that the coach's behavior towards the Kazakh is abusive and exploitative.

Interestingly though, Rybakina herself has maintained that Vukov never mistreated her. Also, she continues to work with the Croatian despite his ongoing suspension. However, the collaboration only takes place outside tournaments as the suspension has barred Vukov from entering tournament practice courts and venues.

Following her straight-set win over Jovic at Roland Garros on Wednesday, May 28, Elena Rybakina attended a post-match press conference. Here, a journalist asked the WTA No. 11 if she is practicing under Vukov's supervision in Paris. The Kazakh, keeping her calm, answered:

"No we usually practice together between tournaments, not during them."

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were mostly furious with the journalist's question.

"STOP asking Elena about Vukov what kind of questions are these?? And it’s always in Paris. F**k those rats, why don’t they ask about something else? MOVE ON," one fan wrote.

"Poor girl she clearly looked uncomfortable, listen I know it's a bad thing they still are in contact but atp just leave her alone and stop pressuring her with this stuff omg when will they learn???," commented another.

"I didnt expect this last question and i m surprised she answered," another fan chimed in.

"They try to ruin Elena Rybakina again with this question. The reporter keeps trying to get bad things into her head," opined one.

"Everytime Elena got question about Vukov, her game didn't play well after that," weighed in yet another fan.

Rybakina has a tough task on her hands next as her third-round match will see her clash against a former champion at Roland Garros.

Elena Rybakina to face Jelena Ostapenko in French Open 3R

Jelena Ostapenko in action at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko are set to lock horns for their sixth career meeting in the third round of the 2025 French Open on Friday, May 30. Ostapenko notably won the women's singles title at Roland Garros in 2017 by defeating Simona Halep in the final.

On paper, Rybakina is the favorite considering her superior head-to-head against the Latvian. Across their five meetings so far, the Kazakh has won three encounters, while Ostapenko has clinched two. Also, the last three clashes between them have all gone Rybakina's way, with their most recent battle having come at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

If Rybakina manages to overcome Ostapenko's threat, she may set up a fascinating fourth-round meeting with Iga Swiatek, the three-time defending champion at Roland Garros.

