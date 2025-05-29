Controversy erupts at French Open as Spanish opponent accuses Arthur Fils of faking injury, slams Paris crowd as 'most annoying'

Jaume Munar had an epic outburst after the Spaniard lost a five-set thriller to Arthur Fils in the second round of the French Open. The match was filled with tense moments, with both players emoting excessively throughout, making it one of the most dramatic encounters of this year.

The first two sets of the match went into a tiebreak but were swiftly clinched by Fils. Munar gained momentum from the third set onwards and took the next two, which led the match to a deciding set where Fils managed to cross the line and grab a spot in the third round of Roland Garros.

However, in the post-match press conference, Munar made his frustrations known over things that didn't go in his favor. He questioned the credibility of Arthur Fils' injury scare during the third set, for which he had to take a medical timeout and said:

"He was attended by the doctor due to an alleged back injury, but I am convinced what he suffered were cramps. In that case, he couldn't have been attended. The break didn’t bother me, but that's the way it is. If you have a real injury, you don't play the fifth set like he did."

He further expressed his distaste at the crowd trying to disrupt the game and claimed they are the worst he has seen.

"I find it perfectly fine if they cheer for the other player; I'm very used to that and it doesn't bother me... They engage in a very entertaining show for the audience, but they don't realize that we are doing our job. It's the most annoying and fanatic crowd in the world, the flag weighs too much here,” he said.

Earlier, Novak Djokovic, too, had made his feelings known on the French Open crowd.

Novak Djokovic on the French Open crowd

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 French Open- Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic made his thoughts known on how the French Open crowd is during the post-match press conference after his first-round victory. He praised the crowd for their passionate display but admitted that the loudness is not always ideal.

"Compared to other Grand Slams, the people are louder and more passionate. They give a lot more support and energy to their players, which for some players, can be annoying- it’s not exactly the ideal environment you'd want to be playing in but you have to be ready for it," he said. (3:20 onwards)

Djokovic was also seen getting agitated with the crowd's whistling during his match against Corentin Moutet in the second round of the tournament.

