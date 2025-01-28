Controversy erupts after Rafael Nadal receives honorary doctorate from university in Spain

Rafael Nadal has been caught in controversy after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Salamanca (USAL). Some university critics, who voted against the Spaniard, have questioned the selectors about his eligibility to receive the title.

The USAL doctors voted on Monday, January 27, to elect Nadal for the honorary position. While 34% voted against the move, with 177 votes in favor, the 22-time Grand Slam champion became eligible for the title. In normal cases, the nominations receive unanimous support.

Critics highlighted Nadal's lack of academic excellence and ties with the University as reasons to oppose the decision. Jose Manuel Corchado, who chaired the voting session, was heavily criticized, as he backed the nomination.

"The decision has caused a lot of commotion and unrest. It is a whim to try to appear in the media for other more edifying issues [than the criticism of Corchado’s maneuvers]. In reality, it achieves the opposite, stirring up the unrest that was still more or less latent and further damaging the national image of the university," university sources said, via El Pais.

Microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier, who was also nominated besides Nadal, secured 263 votes in favor and just two against. The stark contrast between the two candidates was clear even during the nomination stage.

While the former World No. 1 received six rejections and three abstentions, Charpentier was met with just one abstention.

Despite strong criticism, Ricardo Canal, Dean of the Faculty of Education, heaped praise on Rafael Nadal for being an example of instrumental values including discipline and humility.

"One of the best athletes of all time, an example of values such as discipline and teamwork, humility and simplicity, perseverance and the spirit of improvement, and commitment to excellence," Canal stated.

Honorary doctors at the USAL are recognized with a painting on one of the university walls. The painting highlights their honors and the date of their appointments.

"Rafael Nadal is a great ambassador for our country" -Ricardo Canal

The Spaniard addressing the press at the 2024 Barcelona Open (Source: Getty)

Ricardo Canal further credited Rafael Nadal for his contributions to the country. He stated that the Spaniard's values would inspire USAL students to become professionals dedicated to improving society.

"Whether to help them become professionals or researchers who work for a better society, Nadal is a great ambassador for our country and — why not — he can also be one for our university," Canal said.

Notably, Nadal had received the same honor from the European University of Madrid in 2015. Other major honors to his name include Gran Cruz de la Orden del Dos de Mayo (2020), Grand Vermeil (2015), and the Prince of Asturias award (2008).

This is not the first time that Rafael Nadal has landed in controversy. His controversial remarks on the gender pay gap in tennis paved the way for huge turmoils and debates in the sports world.

