5 Times Rafael Nadal landed himself in controversy ft. 2024 Saudi Arabia deal

Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. He has won 22 men's singles Grand Slam titles and is only second to Novak Djokovic in that respect. However, he is by far the greatest player ever on clay, having won more than 60 titles on the surface, including an unfathomable 14 French Open titles.

However, the 37-year-old Spaniard has also generated controversy and has often attracted some negative publicity. In this article, we are going to take a look at five such controversies in his career.

Five controversies in Nadal's career so far:

#5. Becoming the ambassador of the Saudi Arabia Tennis Federation:

Rafael Nadal was appointed as the ambassador of the Saudi Arabian Tennis Federation in January 2024 and the Spaniard also announced that he will set up a tennis academy in the country.

Saudi Arabia's reputation in terms of human rights issues is not very clean, to put it mildly. The increased investment in various sports has been termed as "sportswashing", of course in a derogatory way.

Hence, Nadal was severely criticized for acceding to their request, which would be viable to him financially. However, in February 2024, he denied all such allegations, saying (Source - onmanorama.com)

"They pay me, yes, do I need the money? Not at all, it will not change my life. I have not signed a super contract, like other fellow athletes who are there and I totally respect them".

However, several tennis fans worldwide continue to question the Spaniard’s decision to get himself involved with Saudi Arabian tennis.

#4. Confessing having taken anesthetics at 2022 French Open:

Nadal won the French Open in 2022 by beating Casper Ruud in the final. However, his mind-boggling 14th title at Roland Garros took a back seat for a while after he revealed in a press conference that he had resorted to local anesthesia throughout the tournament to take care of his foot injury (Muller-Weiss syndrome).

He disclosed it in a press conference in June 2022, stating that he had to take "extreme" measures to deal with the injury (Source - Tennismajors.com). He likened that measure to the treatment one receives in a dentist's chamber. He also proclaimed that he would not do anything as desperate and risky ever again.

#3. Asking for the removal of a particular tennis umpire:

At the French Open in 2015, Nadal went to the extent of asking for the removal of Carlos Bernardes from his matches. The Spaniard argued with Bernardes earlier in February in Rio de Janeiro regarding something as trivial as wearing his shorts properly.

Bernardes asked Nadal to go to the locker room to adjust his shorts, but the Spaniard refused to do that as it would have attracted a warning for a time violation.

The Spaniard later said in Paris in May 2015 (Source-ESPN) that he respected Bernardes, stating:

"Better for both of us if we are not (on a) court at the same time for a while."

#2. Doping allegations by a French minister:

Former French minister for health and sports, Roselyn Bachelot, accused Nadal of doping, stating that the latter’s seven-month absence from tennis in 2012 was owing to his failed dope test.

It was a very serious allegation that prompted the Spaniard to file a defamation suit. He won the case and received a sum of 10000 Euros, which he decided to donate to a charity. The verdict came out in November 2017, after which the Spaniard said in a statement, (Source - Guardian)

"I would like to reiterate my respect for the legal procedure and French tribunals. We have been made aware of the decision by which Mrs Bachelot has been found guilty of defamation.

Nadal thus came out unscathed from that controversy, but it dented his reputation and managed to raise a few eyebrows.

#1. Controversial remarks on gender pay gap in tennis:

Nadal came up with probably his most controversial remark on tennis in June 2018, when he addressed the perennial issue of the gender pay gap in tennis. Nadal likened tennis to the modeling and fashion industry in that regard, pointing out that female models were paid more than male models.

What he implied was that men's tennis matches were longer and more rigorous and hence, they attracted more attention than the ones involving women.

Nadal said on that matter,

"Well, I don’t know. I don’t know what it is based on in soccer. Or golf. Or modeling. I don’t know why women earn more than men in the fashion industry? Well, I don’t know. But then again, we don’t talk all day long about salary differences,"

The Spaniard's comments had caused much uproar for a brief while before the controversy died down ultimately.

