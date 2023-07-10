"Convinced rich people in the stands don't watch tennis regularly" - Victoria Azarenka being booed out of Wimbledon disappoints tennis fans

Tennis fans were disappointed as Victoria Azarenka was booed out of Wimbledon following her defeat at the hands of Elina Svitolinain in the fourth round.
Svitolina defeated Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9) after an intense battle lasting two hours and 46 minutes. The Ukrainian staged a thrilling comeback and won the match by the slimmest of margins to secure her spot in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the second time in her career.
Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Ukrainian players have consistently voiced their unease about competing against players from Russia and Belarus. Elina Svitolina, in particular, has been outspoken on this matter and has steadfastly refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players.
In a show of respect for Svitolina's decision, Belarus' Victoria Azarenka, at the conclusion of their match, raised her hand towards the Ukrainian player and then proceeded to shake hands with the chair umpire.
The spectators at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, however, were not pleased with Azarenka's behavior. They expressed their discontent by booing her intensely as she left the court.
Tennis fans took to social media to criticize the spectators for booing Azarenka and for their lack of understanding regarding her decision not to shake Svitolina's hands.
Amidst voicing their dissatisfaction with the crowd's demeanor at Wimbledon, one fan proclaimed that the privileged individuals occupying the stands are not avid followers of tennis.
"I am convinced the rich people in the stands don’t watch tennis regularly," a fan tweeted.
Another fan expressed their disapproval, stating that booing Victoria Azarenka was a display of poor sportsmanship and completely uncivilized behavior.
"Booing Azarenka was classless. Utterly vulgar behaviour," the fan tweeted.
"I can't control the crowd" - Victoria Azarenka about the spectators booing her
During a post-match press conference following her defeat against Elina Svitolina, Victoria Azarenka addressed the issue of the crowd booing her. Azarenka stated that she has no control over their behavior and said that many individuals in the audience were not empathetic towards the circumstances.
The Belarusian attributed the crowd's unruly conduct to the excessive consumption of Pimm's throughout the day.
"I can't control the crowd. I'm not sure that a lot of people were understanding what's happening, so... It's probably been a lot of pimps -- Pimm's throughout the day," Azarenka said.
The former World No. 1 expressed that she respected Elina Svitolina's decision of not wanting to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players. She acknowledged that there was no perfect course of action in this situation, but she chose to act in a manner she believed was respectful towards the Ukrainian's decision.
"She doesn't want to shake hands with Russian, Belarusian people. I respected her decision. What should I have done? Stayed and waited? Like, I mean, there's no thing that I could do that would have been right, so I just did what I thought was respectful towards her decision," Victoria Azarenka added.
Elina Svitolina will next face Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.