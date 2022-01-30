Cordoba Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

The 2022 Cordoba Open is one of three ATP events taking place this week, along with the Maharashtra Open and the Open Sud de France. This will be the fourth edition of the tournament.

The field is headlined by World No. 13 and home favorite Diego Schwartzman along with 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem. The Austrian will be making a comeback following injury and fitness issues.

Here's all the information about the 2022 edition of the Cordoba Open.

What is the Cordoba Open

The Cordoba Open is the first tournament of the "Golden Swing," which includes four clay court events that take place in South America. It is one of two ATP events played in Argentina, the inaugural edition of which was held in 2019. While it usually takes place in the first week of February, in 2021 it was conducted in the last week of the month due to the pandemic.

The tournament is an ATP 250 level event and is played on outdoor clay courts. Past champions include Juan Ignacio Londero, Cristian Garin and Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Venue

The Cordoba Open will be played at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina.

Players

Diego Schwartman at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Diego Schwartman and Dominic Thiem are the top two seeds at the tournament. While the Argentinian competed well at the ATP Cup to begin the year, he was upset in the second round of the Australian Open by Christopher O'Connell.

Thiem, on the other hand, has been sidelined with injuries and struggled with fitness issues for most of 2021, officially ending his season in August. This will be the Austrian's first tournament since the Mallorca Open in June 2021.

Córdoba Open @CordobaOpen



El Campeón del US Open 2020 ya está en Córdoba, ¡bien ahí, Domi! ¡Hola, @ThiemDomi El Campeón del US Open 2020 ya está en Córdoba, ¡bien ahí, Domi! ¡Hola, @ThiemDomi! 👋🇦🇷El Campeón del US Open 2020 ya está en Córdoba, ¡bien ahí, Domi! 👍🇦🇹 https://t.co/9tVswVWJpx

The draw also features defending champion Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Cristian Garin, Lorenzo Sonego, Federico Delbonis, Albert Ramos Vinolas, Benoit Paire and Pedro Martinez.

Schedule

The Cordoba Open is scheduled to take place from January 31 to 6 February 2022. The top four seeds have received a first-round bye and will kick-off their campaigns in the second round.

Fifth seed Federico Delbonis will take on Carlos Taberner in the first round, while sixth seed Albert Ramos Vinolas will play Andrej Martin. Seventh seed Benoit Paire will square off against Spaniard Jaume Munar and eighth seed Pedro Martinez will kick off his campaign against Thiago Monteiro.

Prize Money

The men's champion will take home $46,175. The total prize money for the tournament is $493,875.

Where to watch

Viewers can catch the action live on Tennis TV.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala