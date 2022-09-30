"When a player says "f*** you", twice while looking at me in the eye, I can't help but make him understand in my own way" - Corentin Moutet refuses to apologise for Orleans outburst

Corentin Moutet, who was involved in a shocking post-match scuffle with Adrian Andreev after their encounter at the ATP Challenger event in Orleans, has now come out with a statement explaining what provoked him to get physical with his opponent after the post-match handshake.

Moutet refused to apologize but chose to elaborate on what transpired before the clash and sought to justify his aggression.

José Morgado @josemorgado My poor French tells that Moutet says that Andreev said ‘fuck you’ in his face .



He is upset with the French crowd for applauding “that kind of player” in the end.



There was more drama outside the court… My poor French tells that Moutet says that Andreev said ‘fuck you’ in his face .He is upset with the French crowd for applauding “that kind of player” in the end.There was more drama outside the court… https://t.co/WgrJW1fpKB

"I wish to make no apologies for what happened late in the game. When a player says "f*** you", twice while looking at me in the eye, I can't help but make him understand in my own way that that is not done," Moutet wrote.

The two players exchanged blows after the match and had to be separated by the chair umpire following Andreev's 2-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) win. The Frenchman's shoulder push was countered by a shove even as the baffled crowd looked on.

The top seed also rebuked the French crowd for applauding Andreev, stating that his opponent's actions were not acceptable as far as he was concerned.

The Frenchman's social media write-up was not entirely reconcilatory in nature as he appeared to taunt the Bulgarian with a brief narration of all that took place between the two.

"You (the crowd) applauded the player at the end of the match. Maybe, for you these are acceptable things. For me, no. In any case, he threatened me and asked me to wait at the exit of the court which I obviously did. I had trouble finding him for 10 minutes. Indeed, he was hidden on the other side by 6 security people. I heard your threats so when you get out of the room where they hid you, I'll be happy to see you carry them out. So, I'm waiting impatiently, we can talk calmly," he added.

Casper Ruud Called Corentin Moutet a "tricky player" after defeating him at 2022 US Open

Corentin Moutet in action against Casper Ruud at the 2022 US Open

Corentin Moutet was in sight of a US Open quarterfinal place but lost to eventual runner-up Casper Ruud in New York.

The Norwegian had referred to Moutet as a "tricky player" after losing the third set en route to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-2 victory in their fourth-round clash.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Despite a clowncar full of stunts by Corentin Moutet, Casper Ruud moves through to the quarterfinals at the US Open for the first time



Ruud overcomes a hiccup in the 3rd set to sweep past the Frenchman, 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2



So, tell us again, WHO is "just a claycourt player"? Despite a clowncar full of stunts by Corentin Moutet, Casper Ruud moves through to the quarterfinals at the US Open for the first timeRuud overcomes a hiccup in the 3rd set to sweep past the Frenchman, 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2So, tell us again, WHO is "just a claycourt player"? https://t.co/vBlbzbmB0w

"I had a great start and the [two] sets that I won were not showing the real result. It was much tougher. Corentin is a very tricky player. He has all the shots, runs well. He can produce trick shots and everything. I really needed to stay focused and stay sharp and I was playing really well until I got broke back in the third, which was frustrating. He raised his level a bit. But [the] fourth set I was able to break him a couple of times and serve good enough luckily. I didn’t change much but I was able to dictate the game more," Ruud stated in his on-court interview after the match.

Corentin Moutet is currently ranked 64th as per the ATP rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far