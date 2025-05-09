Could Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk shake hands with Russian-born Daria Kasatkina at Italian Open 2025? Here's what she has said amid ongoing war

Marta Kostyuk has spoken out ahead of her first-round Italian Open match against Daria Kasatkina. The Ukrainian has steadfastly refused to shake hands with any Russian or Belarusian player since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but appears to be making an exception for Kasatkina, who became a permanent Australian resident earlier this year.

Ad

The pair play later today in Rome. It will be the fourth time they've played on the WTA tour since the war began, with Kasatkina, the current World No. 15, winning all four encounters. In June 2023, when the Ukrainians were being shelled heavily by Russia, Kasatkina made clear that she sympathized with those players who were refusing to shake her hand.

Now, the Kostyuk fan X (formerly Twitter) account has relayed some screenshots from Marta Kostyuk's Instagram stories in which she recognized Kasatkina's opposition to what they both saw as Russian aggression. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"There are times when silence means pretending nothing is happening. The war in Ukraine is not just ongoing - it's painful, unjust and deeply real. It shapes, lives, futures, and everyday choices in ways many will never have to imagine...as an athlete I believe in fair play and respect - but those principles mean little if they don't extend beyond the court."

Ad

Kostyuk continues by repeating her policy not to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian competitors, but then acknowledges Daria Kasatkina's political stance:

"Daria Kasatkina has clearly spoken out against the war and made the decision to give up her Russian sports citizenship. That takes courage, and I acknowledge it. I hope this is not the final step, but part of a deeper commitment."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

22-year-old Marta Kostyuk is ranked 12 places below Kasatkina at World No. 27. She is a former Australian Open quarterfinalist.

Daria Kasatkina became an Australian resident after publicly criticizing the Kremlin

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Daria Kasatkina had been living in Dubai and had not returned to Russia in more than two years when she applied for Australian citizenship early in 2025. Her objection to her home country extended beyond just the war in Ukraine. Kasatkina is gay and has previously spoken out against Russia's restrictive LGBTQ+ laws.

Ad

Kasatkina became an Australian resident on April 1 and said, per BBC.co.uk, that she was looking forward to a new beginning and to officially represent Australia as a professional tennis player:

"It's my first official day as an Australian player. Honestly, it feels different, I'm not going to lie. It's emotional for me. I have to get used to it. But I'm really happy to start this new chapter of my life representing Australia on the big stage."

Marta Kostyuk had a decent start to her clay-court season. She reached the quarterfinal in Stuttgart, giving World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka a tough match before losing in two-set tie-breaks. Daria Kasatkina went out in the second round in Madrid, so she will be looking to improve against the Ukrainian this afternoon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More