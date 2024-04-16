"Couldn't be more excited" - Leylah Fernandez shares 'sneak peek' of her kit for Paris Olympics 2024

Leylah Fernandez shared a glimpse of her Olympic gear for the upcoming 2024 edition in Paris.

Fernandez recently came off a disappointing campaign at the Charleston Open earlier this month, where she was seeded 14th. The 21-year-old received a bye into the second round where she lost 6-4, 6-4 to American Sloane Stephens.

Fernandez, who partnered with the athletic apparel company Lululemon in January 2022, showcased a pair of slides and a water bottle with the engraving of her name from her sponsor.

"Uniform sneak peek. I couldn’t be more excited about this," Fernandez wrote on Instagram.

Paris 2024 will mark Fernandez’s second appearance in the Olympic Games. Her first experience was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, but unfortunately lost 2-6, 4-6 to then-French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round.

Leylah Fernandez to participate in the 2024 Madrid Open

Leylah Fernandez is ready to make her third appearance at the 2024 Madrid Open, which will commence on Tuesday, April 23.

Fernandez made her main draw debut at the WTA 1000 tournament back in 2022 as a 17th seed. The 21-year-old defeated German qualifier Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in the first round, before losing 4-6, 4-6 to Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

The Canadian made her latest appearance last year, where she faced an early exit against Russian wildcard Maria Andreeva 3-6, 4-6.

Fernandez started her 2024 season at the United Cup where she was representing Team Canada along with other players like Felix Auger-Aliassime and Steven Diez. Fernandez won her first singles match against Team Chile's Daniela Seguel 6-2, 6-3.

The World No. 28, along with her mixed doubles partner Diez, then defeated Daniela Seguel and Tomas Barrios Vera 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 to win the group tie 2-1. However, she lost in her second singles match against Team Greece's Maria Sakkari 7-6(2), 6-3. Team Canada eventually got knocked out of the group stage by Team Greece 3-0.

The Canadian then made her fifth appearance at the Australian Open, where she defeated Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek 7-6(5), 6-2 before losing 7-5, 6-4 to American Alycia Parks in the second.

The 2021 US Open finalist's strongest showing came at the Qatar Open, where she battled her way to the quarterfinals before falling 4-6, 2-6 to eventual finalist Elena Rybakina.

While Fernandez started strong in Dubai with a first-round win against Bernarda Pera, she couldn't maintain momentum, losing 3-6, 4-6 in her second-round match to Jasmine Paolini. She also faced early exits at the San Diego and BNP Paribas Open.

Leylah Fernandez then made her third-round run at the Miami Open where she lost 7-5, 6-4 to fifth seed Jessica Pegula.

