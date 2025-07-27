"Couldn't be happier" - Caroline Wozniacki welcomes third child with husband David Lee, shares adorable family photo with newborn baby boy

Caroline Wozniacki recently announced the birth of her third child, Max Wozniacki Lee. The Danish tennis star shared a snap of the newborn cuddled up with his two elder siblings, and penned a note celebrating her family's happiness for the occasion.Wozniacki has been one of the best Danish tennis players in recent years. After a career that saw the 35-year-old with the Australian Open and WTA finals, she retired in 2020 to start a family. Her and her husband, David Lee, welcomed their first child, Olivia in 2021. A year later, the couple became a family of four as they welcomed their son James.Most recently, Caroline Wozniacki announced the birth of her third child, Max Wozniacki Lee. She shared a photo of the newborn baby on X and wrote,“Max Wozniacki Lee, born July 26, 2025! Mom and baby are healthy and our family couldnt be happier! ❤️✨.”When Caroline Wozniacki spoke out about ‘mom guilt’Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 US Open (Image Source: Getty)While Caroline Wozniacki originally called time on her tennis career in 2020, she made a comeback to the sport in 2024, a little over a year after welcoming her second child, James. Upon her return to the court, the Danish star delivered several impressive results, reaching the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open and the Bad Homburg Open.The 35-year-old also made it to the fourth round of the US Open. During her outing at the Grand Slam, Wozniacki opened up about balancing tennis and motherhood, saying,“My kids are there every single day, and I really appreciate it. It’s the best job in the world, and I love it. I try to make sure that I am still there as 100% present mom while I’m also trying to balance being the best tennis player that I possibly can be. I think that’s where sometimes it can get a little tricky.”She went on to add that she struggled with mom guilt when she left her kids alone, explaining,“Obviously my family is the most important thing to me, but at the same time, I love winning. So finding that balance of being I need to take time out for me and be able to recover and play and practice as much as I can and try not to feel guilty of taking a few hours away from the kids. I think that sometimes that mom guilt comes out, but I try and manage it as well as I can.”Carolina Wozniacki’s return to tennis was cut short as she welcomed her third child. However, the Danish star is yet to announce her retirement, and many fans will be curious to see if they get a chance to see her in action once again.