"Couldn’t have put together a better list, long live the PTPA" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's PTPA announcing star-studded committee

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, announced the formation of a new executive committee this week. The eight-member committee features some of the biggest names in the sport, including the likes of Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, and Hubert Hurkacz, leading to great appreciation from the tennis fan community.

Both Djokovic and Pospisil will be part of the new leadership group within the PTPA, which also includes John Isner, Saisai Zheng, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, apart from Jabeur, Badosa, and Hurkacz. A list of core guiding principles, with a keen focus on players' rights and enabling them to have a bigger voice in decision-making in tennis going forward, accompanied the announcement of the new committee.

Since its formation during the 2020 US Open, PTPA has faced great criticism for a lack of diversity and having a male-dominated leadership group, despite its goal of representing players from both the WTA and ATP circuits.

Wednesday's announcement of the executive committee, which has equal representation from both tours, was welcomed by many fans, who believe the star-studded group will have a positive impact going forward.

"Couldn’t have put together a better list of Executive Committee members. Long live the PTPA!" a Twitter user expressed.

"Some good developments here with diversity of names, prominent WTA Players, and importantly clarity on what they wish to accomplish. It’s taken quite a while, but no doubt this is a strong step forward," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the new developments in Novak Djokovic's PTPA:

"It needs to be there because players don't have 100 percent representation" - Novak Djokovic on PTPA

Novak Djokovic trains ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic recently stressed why the PTPA is important. The Serbian great said that players on both ATP and WTA tours still do not have full representation and only the PTPA can provide them with the same.

"It needs to be there because players don't have 100 percent representation in the tennis world, unfortunately. With the association they have that," the Serb said in a recent press conference.

He further said that he hopes to see more players truly understand the objectives of the organization founded by himself and Pospisil and how much it can help them.

"Hopefully more players will be showing the willingness to understand what PTPA can do for them," he added.

The former World No. 1 also highlighted that the project has taken longer than expected as the PTPA does not have support from the governing bodies. Having said that, Djokovic suggested that the PTPA will not back down.

"It's a process that will take a longer time just because we are not getting credibility from other governing bodies, so it will take longer, but we'll stay there, and it's something that hopefully can stay for many decades to come," the 21-time Grand Slam champion added.

