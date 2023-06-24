"Count me in" - Roger Federer drops cryptic hint about Wimbledon 2023 attendance

Tennis legend Roger Federer has puzzled the tennis world after expressing his desire to attend the 2023 Wimbledon Championship.

The Swiss Maestro retired after the 2022 Laver Cup edition, having competed in the ATP Tour for two decades. Having established his name among the most glorious in the sport and clinching 20 Grand Slam titles, Federer is considered among the greatest of all time.

Federer has always cherished Wimbledon as his most favoured ground. The Swiss legend has won the slam eight times and dominated the surface for years.

Given the season's third Grand Slam championship is around the corner, the 41-year-old recently hinted at his appearance at the prestigious event. He did so by making an eye-catching comment.

It all happened when the Prince and Princess of Wales playfully asked whether anyone is interested to play on the event's grass courts. Backing the royal family's enthusiasm, Federer was quick to respond and notified the royalty to count him in.

"Anyone for tennis?" The Prince and Princess of Wales captioned their post.

"Count me in," responded Roger Federer.

Following the former World No. 1s celebrated status in the All-England Club, the Slam validated Federer's comment and offered to host the appearance.

"Sounds great - we’ll host."

"I check tennis scores multiple times a day" - Roger Federer confesses an intriguing post-retirement habit

Roger Federer

Roger Federer has opened up about his life and talked about how he frequently checks tennis scores multiple times a day despite walking away from professional tennis.

The 41-year-old was recently honored in a heartwarming ceremony at the Halle Open where he disclosed his day-to-day routine in a media discussion. The Swiss superstar dived into fun details surrounding his life as a family man and mentioned how he is used to checking tennis scores multiple times a day.

"I'm very surprised at how often and how frequently I check the scores, three times a day maybe, then, of course, all of a sudden, there's days where I check out for like a week. I'm with the kids, and then I'm traveling, and I'm gone, and, you know, you forget about everything around yourself," spoke Roger Federer.

Furthermore, the former World No. 1 also admitted that travelling and spending time with his children often leaves him with little space to be updated about the scores.

"But for the most part, actually, I'm really into it. I think there's some great matches going on. I try to check some highlights reels more than watching games per se because my life is also a little bit busy, but I'm really entirely happy," added Federer.

