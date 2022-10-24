"Counting down" - Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki provides an update on the birth of her second child

Former World No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki recently took to social media to share a picture of her pregnant belly.

The Dane is expecting her second child with her husband David Lee. The couple's first child, Olivia, was born in June 2021.

"Counting down," Wozniacki captioned her post.

Wozniacki announced her second pregnancy in June by posting a picture alongside her husband and daughter while they held an ultrasound scan of their unborn child.

"Ready for round 2," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Caroline Wozniacki congratulated Serena Williams after her retirement announcement

Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams following their doubles final at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7

Caroline Wozniacki showed her love for 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams after the latter announced her retirement in a piece for Vogue magazine last August.

"I love you and so proud of you," Wozniacki wrote in the comment section of Williams' Instagram post.

In the Vogue essay, Williams revealed that she had found it hard to talk about retirement with her husband Alexis Ohanian, as well as her parents. Williams admitted to getting "an uncomfortable lump in my throat" every time it came up.

"But I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis," Williams wrote. "Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry."

Williams wrote that she wished she could feel excited about retiring, like Ashleigh Barty and her good friend Wozniacki, but that just wasn't true.

"I know that a lot of people are excited about and look forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way," she continued. "Ashleigh Barty was number one in the world when she left the sport this March, and I believe she really felt ready to move on. Caroline Wozniacki, who is one of my best friends, felt a sense of relief when she retired in 2020."

