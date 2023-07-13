"Crazyyy" - Coco Gauff, Eugenie Bouchard react to Christopher Eubanks breaking Andre Agassi's Wimbledon record after QF exit

Coco Gauff and Eugenie Bouchard recently reacted to Christopher Eubanks' achievement of breaking Andre Agassi's Wimbledon record following his exit in the quarterfinals.

Eubanks' journey at Wimbledon came to an end on Wednesday after losing to Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set match that lasted two hours and 57 minutes. With a 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 scoreline, Medvedev secured his spot in the Wimbledon semifinals for the very first time.

Christopher Eubanks set a new record for the highest number of winners hit in a single edition at the Grasscourt Major. Surpassing Andre Agassi's previous tally, Eubanks hit a total of 331 winners at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. He surpassed Agassi's long-standing record set back in 1992 when he hit 317 winners on his way to the title victory.

The official Wimbledon account recently shared the same on their social media platforms with the caption:

"Into the #Wimbledon history books 🌱 @chris_eubanks96 surpasses the great Andre @agassi’s record of 317 winners from 1992."

Coco Gauff reacted to Christopher Eubanks' record and shared Wimbledon's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "crazyyy."

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Eugenie Bouchard also reacted to the same and added three exclamation marks in her Instagram story.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

"To hear them talk about their belief, it's a bit infectious" - Christopher Eubanks on how Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka helped him regain confidence

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Following his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Christopher Eubanks opened up on the significant impact his fellow tennis players Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, had on revitalizing his confidence in his game.

For a considerable period, Eubanks had been tormented by uncertainties regarding his ability to maintain consistency. Nevertheless, he expressed gratitude towards Osaka and Gauff for their unwavering faith.

"I think the biggest thing, it's a common theme amongst both of them, they've been saying for a long time that they feel like I belong at this level," Eubanks said at the post-match press conference. "For a long time I questioned, again, whether or not I was consistent enough to play at this level really consistently."

Eubanks openly acknowledged his struggle with self-belief when it came to consistently overcoming top opponents. However, he shared that being in the presence of Gauff and Osaka, and listening to their discussions about their unshakeable belief, has had a contagious effect on him.

"That's something Coco has been telling me for a long time," Christopher Eubanks added. "Naomi even says the same thing. That's kind of been the main thing of just reinforcing and instilling confidence. Hey, you can play at this level, you just got to believe it. When I'm around them, to hear them talk about their belief, it's a bit infectious. It does rub off on you."

