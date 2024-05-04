"Crime is crime": Andy Roddick censures Democrat Henry Cuellar and his wife after being charged with $600,000 bribery and money laundering

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick has criticized US Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife after they were charged with bribery and money laundering.

Roddick captured 32 titles during his 12-year-long tennis career, including a Major crown on home soil, at the 2003 US Open. Following his retirement in 2012, he started his tennis podcast called Served with Andy Roddick and is also known to share his opinion on worldly affairs and political matters.

The 41-year-old recently shared his opinion on Democrat politician Henry Cuellar and his wife Imelda Rios after they were charged with accepting $600,000 in bribes and money laundering.

His comments on social media platform X can be seen below:

"Good riddance. Dem or Republican doesn’t matter. Charges are charges. Crime is crime. If convicted, then it’s our system at work. Crime and abuse of office shouldn’t be political. Wrong is wrong is wrong," Andy Roddick said

Roddick is known for his veracious personality and no-nonsense way of communicating with people. He recently also called out former US President Donald Trump for selling branded bibles worth $60.

The bible, named "God Bless the USA bible," included a copy of the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Roddick expressed his disapproval for a billionaire like Trump to be making money out of a religious book.

"No. They’re saying there are organizations out there that do it for free, and that it’s A)weird to put your own name on a Bible B) weird for a supposed billionaire to personally profit from selling a book of religion," Andy Roddick wrote on X.

Andy Roddick picks Elena Rybakina and Rafael Nadal as his favorites to win the 2024 French Open

Andy Roddick at the ATP World Tour Finals - Media Day

Andy Roddick has picked his favorites for the men's and the women's crown at the 2024 French Open.

Roddick is known to share his opinion on the latest developments in tennis. With the clay court season in full swing at the moment, he named his favorites to win the upcoming French Open in Paris.

On the women's side, Roddick opted for World No. 4 Elena Rybakina, considering her potent form on the main tour and ability to challenge defending champion Iga Swiatek on a cosistent basis.

"I'm I think I will take Rybakina only because she does not dislike the matchup against Iga as much as everyone else," Andy Roddick said on Tennis Channel.

"She has played against her at Rome Masters and she beat her a couple of weeks ago in Stuttgart. I think I take Rybakina just based on the recent form and that specific matchup with Iga," he added.

On the men's side of the draw, the American opted for 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, despite the Spaniard's fitness concerns. He said that if Nadal found his competitive rhythm a few weeks before Paris, he would be the No. 1 contendor the title at the 2024 French Open.

"I still feel that if he manages to play some matches free of major discomfort and acquires some competitive rhythm in these previous tournaments, he will be one of the favorites for the title at Roland Garros 2024. I honestly think so," Andy Roddick said on his podcast.

