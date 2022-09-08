"Cruel and unforgiving; treated like a war criminal everywhere he goes" - Tennis fans react to heartbreaking video of Andrey Rublev crying during his US Open quarterfinal defeat to Frances Tiafoe

Andrey Rublev's 2022 US Open campaign came to an end on Wednesday following his straight-sets defeat to Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. The Russian lost 6(3)-7, 6(0)-7, 4-6 in two hours and 35 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was a closely contested match, where both players held their serves over and over in the first two sets, both of which were decided by tiebreakers. A decisive break in the third set, however, turned the match in Tiafoe's favor.

At this point during the changeover, Rublev was caught on camera crying at the prospect of not making it through to the semifinals.

This caught fans' attention, who were heartbroken to see Rublev's teary-eyed video. Playing against Tiafoe, who was vocally backed by a passionate home crowd, was not an easy affair, one fan noted.

"My heart breaks for him, never easy playing against a crowd," a tweet read.

చంద్రం @Sharath140197 CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Rublev took that one hard Rublev took that one hard https://t.co/c3D2DQ11Ex Not a single one in that crowd was supporting him or was atleast neutral. It's understandable that he went so emotional at the end! twitter.com/cjzer0/status/… Not a single one in that crowd was supporting him or was atleast neutral. It's understandable that he went so emotional at the end! twitter.com/cjzer0/status/…

Another user brought up the mistreatment he has received over the last few months owing to his nationality, hinting that it might have contributed to his outburst of emotions. The Russian was banned from participating in the Wimbledon Championships, while he has been competing everywhere without officially representing his country.

"What a difficult year for him. He's treated like a war criminal everywhere he goes for crimes he did not do. Imagine being him. Hopefully next year is better for him," a fan wrote.

Line Grinders @cashwithflash twitter.com/cjzer0/status/… CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Rublev took that one hard Rublev took that one hard https://t.co/c3D2DQ11Ex What a difficult year for him. He's treated like a war criminal everywhere he goes for crimes he did not do. Imagine being him. Hopefully next year is better for him. #USOpen2022 What a difficult year for him. He's treated like a war criminal everywhere he goes for crimes he did not do. Imagine being him. Hopefully next year is better for him. #USOpen2022 twitter.com/cjzer0/status/…

Thomas Leach @_JustTennis_



Shows how much impact governing bodies and tournament directors can have on players.



He's been blamed for his countries actions; been banned from a GS; had his flag removed; lost ranking points. Stay strong twitter.com/cjzer0/status/… CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Rublev took that one hard Rublev took that one hard https://t.co/c3D2DQ11Ex I love Rublev. Loved him for years & it's hard seeing him like this.Shows how much impact governing bodies and tournament directors can have on players.He's been blamed for his countries actions; been banned from a GS; had his flag removed; lost ranking points. Stay strong I love Rublev. Loved him for years & it's hard seeing him like this.Shows how much impact governing bodies and tournament directors can have on players.He's been blamed for his countries actions; been banned from a GS; had his flag removed; lost ranking points. Stay strong ❤️ twitter.com/cjzer0/status/…

One user fan interpreted that Rublev was crying because he lost his best chance to win a Grand Slam in the absence of the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev. He also thought it explained why Nick Kyrgios lost his cool after his quarterfinal defeat yesterday.

"No Djokovic, Nadal, Medvedev or even Thiem at QF stage of a slam is a godsend. You can see by his and Kyrgios’ reactions they know they blew their best ever chance to win a major", a user observed.

SerMM91 @SerMM91



You can see by his and Kyrgios’ reactions they know they blew their best ever chance to win a major. CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Rublev took that one hard Rublev took that one hard https://t.co/c3D2DQ11Ex No Djokovic, Nadal, Medvedev or even Thiem at QF stage of a slam is a godsend.You can see by his and Kyrgios’ reactions they know they blew their best ever chance to win a major. twitter.com/cjzer0/status/… No Djokovic, Nadal, Medvedev or even Thiem at QF stage of a slam is a godsend.You can see by his and Kyrgios’ reactions they know they blew their best ever chance to win a major. twitter.com/cjzer0/status/…

Here are a few more fan reactions to the video of Rublev crying:

Rudra @tsitsipain CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Rublev took that one hard Rublev took that one hard https://t.co/c3D2DQ11Ex Unpopular opinion but crowd management (dealing with noise) has to be the worst/most insignificant part of a player's job. Can't keep your focus razor sharp, can't feel the ball well enough, not all players feed off the crowd energy, and a sudden spike in noise can be offputting. twitter.com/cjzer0/status/… Unpopular opinion but crowd management (dealing with noise) has to be the worst/most insignificant part of a player's job. Can't keep your focus razor sharp, can't feel the ball well enough, not all players feed off the crowd energy, and a sudden spike in noise can be offputting. twitter.com/cjzer0/status/…

Mad Who @madme1702 twitter.com/cjzer0/status/… CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Rublev took that one hard Rublev took that one hard https://t.co/c3D2DQ11Ex I feel it’s better to let it out than bottling it up.. I am so down seeing this.. You are awesome and will continue to be @AndreyRublev97 you just aren’t a good tennis player, you are a great human being too I feel it’s better to let it out than bottling it up.. I am so down seeing this.. You are awesome and will continue to be ❤️ @AndreyRublev97 you just aren’t a good tennis player, you are a great human being too ❤️ twitter.com/cjzer0/status/…

April @aepReal twitter.com/cjzer0/status/… CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Rublev took that one hard Rublev took that one hard https://t.co/c3D2DQ11Ex This one is tough to watch and match wasn’t over yet when this happened This one is tough to watch and match wasn’t over yet when this happened 😖😖 twitter.com/cjzer0/status/…

Daniela Ortega @danielaoortega

1-that one tear from Roger Federer

2-James crying after Colombia lost in the 2018 World Cup

3-Rublev after losing to Tiafoe

#USOpen twitter.com/cjzer0/status/… CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Rublev took that one hard Rublev took that one hard https://t.co/c3D2DQ11Ex SPORTS MOMENT THAT BROKE MY HEART!1-that one tear from Roger Federer2-James crying after Colombia lost in the 2018 World Cup3-Rublev after losing to Tiafoe SPORTS MOMENT THAT BROKE MY HEART! 1-that one tear from Roger Federer 2-James crying after Colombia lost in the 2018 World Cup 3-Rublev after losing to Tiafoe #USOpen twitter.com/cjzer0/status/…

Gizmo @ChiTheRealest CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Rublev took that one hard Rublev took that one hard https://t.co/c3D2DQ11Ex Tiafoe put in a great performance and I’m happy for him but I can’t help but feel bad for Rublev. Dude works his ass off, is obviously really rough on himself, and I can’t imagine feeling that disappointment wash over you surrounded by thousands of viewers cheering. Poor dude. twitter.com/cjzer0/status/… Tiafoe put in a great performance and I’m happy for him but I can’t help but feel bad for Rublev. Dude works his ass off, is obviously really rough on himself, and I can’t imagine feeling that disappointment wash over you surrounded by thousands of viewers cheering. Poor dude. twitter.com/cjzer0/status/…

Jack Edward @ontheline_jack



He may not be ready yet but there is zero doubt he will work as hard as he can to take the next step.



Chin up Andrey! CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Rublev took that one hard Rublev took that one hard https://t.co/c3D2DQ11Ex Poor Rublev. Now 0-6 in Slam quarterfinals.He may not be ready yet but there is zero doubt he will work as hard as he can to take the next step.Chin up Andrey! twitter.com/cjzer0/status/… Poor Rublev. Now 0-6 in Slam quarterfinals.He may not be ready yet but there is zero doubt he will work as hard as he can to take the next step. Chin up Andrey! twitter.com/cjzer0/status/…

"American tennis is in a great place" - Frances Tiafoe defeats Andrey Rublev to become first American man since 2006 to reach US Open semifinals

Frances Tiafoe is through to the 2022 US Open semifinals.

The defeat of Andrey Rublev took Frances Tiafoe into the US Open semifinals, making him the first black American male US Open semifinalist since Arthur Ashe in 1972. He also became the first American man since Andy Roddick in 2006 to reach the last four in New York.

Speaking after the match, the 24-year-old stated that American tennis, especially the men's side, is back on the right track.

"Yeah, I think all the American guys are pushing each other. You see Fritz won Indian Wells this year. Reilly made finals of Toronto last year. Me and Fritz had a great run at Wimbledon. Could have made semis there. Tough one with Rafa. Heartbreaker," he said.

Edited by Shyam Kamal