Martina Navratilova criticized American conservative political activist Carlton Higbie for his remarks about Taylor Swift's use of private jets to attend the 2024 Super Bowl to see her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce.

Recently, Swift faced scrutiny for her frequent use of private jets for travel. The renowned pop icon not only owns one, but two extravagant multi-million dollar planes: a Dassault Falcon 900 and a Dassault Falcon 7x.

The public's attention turned towards Swift's travel habits due to her highly publicized relationship with Kelce. Starting in September 2023, she began frequently traveling to NFL games where Kelce was playing, culminating in her presence at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Despite being in Japan for a concert as part of her ongoing Eras Tour, Swift flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas, using one of her private jets, to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Super Bowl. This journey covered a distance of over 19,400 miles.

These flights come at a significant environmental cost. It is estimated that Swift's travels have resulted in the emission of more than 200,000 pounds of CO2, contributing to the ongoing climate crisis.

In light of Taylor Swift's frequent use of private jets, conservative political activist and author Carlton Higbie took to social media and voiced his disapproval, highlighting her substantial carbon footprint.

"Taylor swift has burned almost 150 TONS of jet fuel visiting her boyfriend… STFU about climate change," Higbie posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In response to Higbie, 18-time Grand Slam champion, Martina Navratilova known for her outspokenness against conservatives, took to social media to criticize Carlton Higbie for his remarks regarding Swift and called him a 'snowflake'.

"lol. Cry us a river Snowflake:)," Martina Navratilova posted on X.

Martina Navratilova & Chris Evert on WTA Finals potentially moving to Saudi Arabia: "Would represent not progress, but significant regression"

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals

Former World No. 1s Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have strongly criticized the potential move of the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia. In an opinion piece they wrote for the Washington Post, Navratilova and Evert highlighted that relocating the Finals to Saudi Arabia would be a 'regressive' step, contradicting the core values of the WTA - equality and freedom for women.

Martina Navratilova, who publicly came out as a lesbian in 1981, emphasized that Saudi Arabia criminalizes the LGBTQ community, subjecting them to severe punishments. This poses a significant threat to players belonging to this community, who would be in grave danger if the year-end tournament were to take place in Saudi Arabia.

The tennis legends further emphasized that Saudi Arabia's long-standing record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a subject of "international concern for decades" and that it would be unjust to expose female players to such an environment.

"The WTA’s values sit in stark contrast to those of the proposed host. Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equal," Navratilova and Evert wrote. "A country which criminalizes the LGBTQ community to the point of possible death sentences. A country whose long-term record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a matter of international concern for decades. Staging the WTA final there would represent not progress, but significant regression."