"Will be happy to see MAGA snowflakes lose it if Chiefs win" - Martina Navratilova condemns criticism for Taylor Swift's presence at Super Bowl 2024

Martina Navratilova recently voiced her disapproval of the criticism directed towards Taylor Swift for her presence at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl 58. The Niners have an impressive record with five trophies to their name, while the Chiefs have secured three.

Swift has been a constant presence at NFL stadiums, supporting her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce. Her attendance at the games has generated an astounding brand value of $331.5 million for both the Chiefs and the NFL.

However, not everyone has been thrilled about Taylor Swift being made the sole focus during the broadcasts. There are NFL fans and supporters of the MAGA movement (an American political movement popularized by Donald Trump) who have consistently criticized the pop icon's presence at the games. Some MAGA supporters have even boycotted watching the Super Bowl due to her involvement.

In response to the criticism Swift has been facing, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova took to social media to condemn these individuals. She stated that despite supporting the San Francisco 49ers herself, she will have enough satisfaction in witnessing the "MAGA snowflakes" lose their minds if the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious in the Super Bowl.

"I like the Niners but will be very happy to see the MAGA snowflakes lose it if the Chiefs win," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Martina Navratilova happened to lift the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level" - Tennis journalist

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Tennis journalist Chris Bowers commended Martina Navratilova for her significant contributions to tennis. He emphasized that it was during Navratilova's reign in the 1980s that women's tennis witnessed a remarkable transformation in terms of professionalism and athleticism.

Martina Navratilova, a former World No. 1, achieved unprecedented heights in the sport by prioritizing diet and gym workouts in the mid-80s, inspiring numerous female athletes to emulate her approach and strive for excellence.

"I think we haven't talked much about Martina Navratilova and what she did in the 80s. Her focus on diet. Her focus on gym work, that took women's tennis to a different level, to the point where, at her peak in the mid-80s, there were lots of tennis fans who were saying, 'Oh, she's spoiled the game. She's made it very unfeminine.' Now you look at videos; now you go to YouTube and look at Navratilova, that to me is beautiful tennis," Bowers said on ATP Tennis Radio Podcast (at 11:30).

Chris Bowers also claimed that nowadays, people often overlook Martina Navratilova's contributions to the advancement of women's tennis and take them for granted.

He further expressed that people need to acknowledge and appreciate the 18-time Grand Slam champion's legacy and celebrate her contributions to the sport.

"It's wonderful. She just happened to lift the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level, to a level that everybody now takes for granted. So I think we should give her acknowledgement for what she did by taking the sport somewhere that it hadn't been before and is now taken for granted," he added.