"Cuties" - Sloane Stephens reacts to Eugenie Bouchard making relationship public with model Christie Brinkley's son Jack Brinkley-Cook

American tennis sensation Sloane Stephens expressed her delight for her fellow player Eugenie Bouchard, who recently made her relationship public with Jack Brinkley-Cook.

Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014, shared a photo and a video of her playfully embracing Brinkley-Cook on a waterfront terrace on Thursday (September 28).

"Baby boy," Bouchard wrote on Instagram.

Stephens commented on Bouchard’s post, saying:

"Cuties!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Sloane Stephens via Instagram

Jack Brinkley-Cook is the son of the renowned supermodel Christie Brinkley. She boasts a substantial portfolio of film and television appearances. The 28-year-old is also a model and an aspiring actor.

Although the couple has been seen together frequently since the previous summer, they kept their relationship private until now. Their first sighting was on a Miami beach, and they were also seen having lunch in Soho, New York. Brinkley-Cook was present to support Bouchard during the Madrid Open in April as well.

This relationship follows Bouchard's separation from NFL star Mason Rudolph last year and Brinkley-Cook's own conclusion of his four-year relationship with model Nina Agdal in 2021.

A look into Eugenie Bouchard's performance in the 2023 season

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open

Eugenie Bouchard has had a disappointing 2023 season so far. She has struggled to find her form and could not string together any consistent results.

Bouchard faced early exits in the qualifying rounds of seven out of 12 WTA tournaments this season. The Canadian recorded her best performance in a WTA 125 event in Florence, Italy, where she made it to the quarterfinals.

The 29-year-old most recently played at the 2023 Guadalajara Open. She received a wild card, but only made it to the second round in singles and was knocked out in the opening round in doubles with her partner Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva.

Bouchard began her singles campaign at the tournament with a straight-set victory over Renata Zarazua, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

However, the Canadian's journey was cut short in the next round, where she met seventh seed Veronika Kudermetova. The 29-year-old pushed the second set to a tie-break, but Kudermetova eventually won, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Eugenie Bouchard paired up with Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva in doubles. The duo were defeated by Tereza Mihalikova and Yifan Xu in the first round, 4-6, 6-7 (6-8).

Bouchard is currently the World No. 214, which is a significant drop from her career-high of World No. 5.