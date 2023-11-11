Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, recently poked fun at their daughter Alisa's disheveled hair, humorously pointing out its striking resemblance to her father's untamed locks.

Medvedev is in Turin, Italy, for the 2023 ATP Finals. The Russian is looking to win his second title at the year-end championships, having clinched his first in 2020 by beating Dominic Thiem in the final.

Daria and Medvedev's baby daughter, Alisa, have joined him in Italy for the event. Ahead of the former World No. 1's tournament opener, Daria took the opportunity to explore the picturesque Italian countryside with a friend, sharing highlights from her day in Alba, Piedmont, on social media.

Screenshot of Daria's Instagram stories

On returning to Turin, Daria prepared lunch for Alisa and shared a clip of the one-year-old eagerly anticipating her meal, with her hair sticking up at odd angles. Medvedev's wife jokingly remarked that the toddler was channeling her father's messy hair for the meal.

"And dad hairstyle for lunch 🤣🤣🤣," she posted on her Instagram story.

Daria's Instagram story

Daniil Medvedev and his longtime partner Daria Medvedeva tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Alisa, in October 2022. Last month, the pair threw an adorable party to celebrate Alisa's first birthday.

Daniil Medvedev reflects on ATP Finals 2022 campaign: "This year coming there, I want to try to be better"

Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals 2023

Daniil Medvedev had a disappointing campaign at the ATP Finals last year, as he lost all three of his group games, falling to Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and eventual champion Novak Djokovic in deciding-set tiebreaks.

Speaking to the ATP tour ahead of this year's event, the Russian admitted to feeling less pressure compared to last year, attributing it to his title win in 2020 after suffering three group-stage losses in 2019.

"I feel definitely maybe a little bit less pressure, because before I won (the 2020 title), I lost three matches in a row.

"But the same time, tennis is such a … let's call it a cyclic thing. Last year, I lost three matches, and three of them were really close in the decisive tie-break, I think two of them I was serving for the match," he said.

The former World No. 1 also stated his intention to improve on his last year's performance and expressed his desire to replicate the success he achieved three years ago.

"So for sure this year coming there, I want to try to be better. And that's exactly what happened a couple of years ago, when I managed to win it. So let's hope it's going to be the same story," he added.

Daniil Medvedev will feature in the Red Group at the 2023 ATP Finals, battling it out against Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev for a place in the semifinals. He opens his campaign against Rublev on Monday night.