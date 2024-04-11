“Dad used to take my sister and I out all the time” – Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield hit with tennis nostalgia as she returns to courts

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently recalled visiting tennis courts with her father and sister in her younger days.

Broomfield, born on August 13, 1997, was raised by Denise and Paul roof in Canada where she grew up with an elder sister named Kai. She moved to the United States of America to play college tennis at the University of California in Los Angeles.

She debuted on the WTA Tour in 2014 and achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 680 in singles. In doubles, she fared a bit better by reaching as high as World No. 467. She has two ITF doubles titles under her belt and is also the winner of NCAA Division 1 doubles championship (2019).

Broomfield and Tiafoe have been together since 2015. She's often seen cheering her boyfriend on from the stands at various tournaments. Her professional career as a tennis player has taken a backseat in the last few years.

However, she has began dedicating more time to tennis of late. She revealed the same on Instagram recently as she posted a photograph of herself swinging on the court. Broomfield also recollected her childhood memories, writing:

"So nostalgic. My dad used to take my sister and I out all the time and hit on the ball machine for hours. It was my favorite thing to do. I’ve been getting on court a bit more recently and it feels so good. Healthy, happy, and healing."

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's recent Instagram story.

Frances Tiafoe defeats girlfriend Ayan Broomfield in accuracy challenge

Frances Tiafoe with Ayan Broomfield at Laver Cup 2023 in Vancouver, Canada.

Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently participated in an accuracy challenge. Set up by Broomfield, the challenge required the two to hit targets on the court with their serves and whoever did it sooner, won.

"This morning, Frances and I were at breakfast, and we were trying to go back and forth about whose serve was better and who’s more accurate," Broomfield said in an Instagram post.

Tiafoe chimed in and said:

"I'm obviously more accurate."

Broomfield then explained the rules of the drill.

"So what we're going to do is put up some targets and see who hits them first," she said.

The couple then made their way to a hardcourt and warmed up briefly before getting into action. Tiafoe emerged as the winner as he knocked one target out placed wide inside the service line.