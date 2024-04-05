"Tuff as sh*t" - Frances Tiafoe gushes over girlfriend Ayan Broomfield after spotting her ad for Wilson

Frances Tiafoe gushed over his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield after he spotted her in an advertisement for Wilson.

Broomfield, who is a tennis player herself, has partnered with Wilson for their new collection for Indian Wells named 'Desert Dream'. Broomfield has also featured in Wilson's campaign for the 2023 US Open among others.

Frances Tiafoe spotted one of her advertisements and shared a picture of it on his Instagram story.

"Tuff as sh*t," Tiafoe wrote along with a picture.

Source- Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story

Ayan Broomfield is a Canadian tennis player who won the NCAA doubles championship in 2019. She has won two titles on the ITF circuit in doubles. In 2014, the Canadian made her WTA debut at the Coupe Banque Nationale in doubles. She was Venus Williams' body double for some scenes in King Richard, a film that depicts the life of Serena and Venus Williams and their father Richard.

Broomfield is currently on a break from tennis. She revealed the reason for her break in a Q&A session on Instagram. She mentioned that she never "officially" retired but stepped away from the game after the Covid-19 pandemic. The Canadian attributed injuries, burnout and stress as a reason for her break.

Okay truth be told, I never really officially stopped. "During/ post covid I was training and playing a lottttt which lead to a lot of injuries, burnout, and stress. And I use the word stress very lightly because obviously there are way worse things going on in the world, then trying to play professional tennis, but I think a lot of the times we see the glitz and glam of the WTA and ATP tour and forget how much work, time and finances go into getting there. It's brutal and I needed a break from going two cross-one line," Ayan Broomfield wrote.

Frances Tiafoe acknowledges the support he receives from his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4

Frances Tiafoe recently appeared on an episode of Nick Kyrgios' podcast, 'Good Troubles with Nick Kyrgios' and revealed details about his early life, the hardship and financial struggles he faced.

Kyrgios asked Tiafoe who had been his biggest support during his early struggles. He said that his father, Constant, was a source of inspiration for him. He added that his girlfriend, Ayan, and brother, Franklin, were also very supportive.

"Yeah, my dad's definitely one. My dad was always saying, ‘It's not about where he starts but where you going.’ That sentence right there changed my life. He’s just so proud of me. He, my long-term girlfriend, and my twin brother," Frances Tiafoe said (at 5:05).