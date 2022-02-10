Dallas Open 2022: Fritz cruises to an easy victory, Isner survives a tough test from Anderson

Day 4 of the 2022 Dallas Open went as expected for the most part, with all seeded players except for Brandon Nakashima winning their matches.

John Isner survived a huge scare from 2018 Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson, while top seed Taylor Fritz cruised to a win.

Here are all the results from Day 4 of the 2022 Dallas Open:

Fritz has it easy against compatriot Sock

After a first-round bye, Taylor Fritz was up against Jack Sock in the second round. While Sock isn't the player he used to be, he's still making a huge effort to reach his former level, which is commendable.

However, Fritz has been playing quite well this year and the difference in their current form was evident. The 24-year old didn't face a single break point throughout the match as he picked up a routine 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Isner outlasts Anderson in a three-set battle

In a contest between two players with huge serves, it's no surprise that all sets went to a tie-break. John Isner was the only player to have a solitary break point opportunity in the entire match, which he failed to convert. The American also held two match points in the second set, but Anderson played well to force a decider.

Isner got the edge in the final set tie-break to win 7-6 (1), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5) and snapped his four-match losing streak. After winning his very first group stage match at the ATP Cup, he lost the next two. He also made first-round exits from the Adelaide International and the Australian Open following that.

The American will be eager to keep the momentum going after winning his first match in more than a month.

Mannarino stages a comeback to move past Johnson

After dropping the first set, Adrian Mannarino dug deep to move past local favorite Steve Johnson 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (2). After a slow start to the season, the Frenchman has stepped up his game.

He reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and also made the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France last week.

Giron edges past qualifier Broady

In yet another three-set battle of the day, Marcos Giron overcame qualifier Liam Broady 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 to progress to his first quarterfinal of the season. The American didn't win a match until competing at the Dallas Open, losing in the first round of the three tournaments he competed in.

Thompson upsets Nakashima

Jordon Thompson scored the only upset of the day as he defeated Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 (1). The American saved a couple of match points in the second set to force a tie-break, but was completely outplayed in the tie-break to lose a closely fought match overall.

Seppi wins his first match of the year by defeating Altmaier

After losing the first set, it appeared as if Andreas Seppi's losing streak was going to continue. However, the Italian staged a valiant comeback to defeat Daniel Altmaier 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Prior to the Dallas Open, Seppi even competed in a Challenger event last week, but lost in the first round there as well. After finally winning a match, he'll be able to play with even more confidence moving forward.

Dallas Open 2022: Day 4 results at a glance

Brandon Nakashima was the only seeded player to lose on day 4 of the 2022 Dallas Open.

Singles

(1) Taylor Fritz def. Jack Sock: 6-1, 6-4.

(3) John Isner def. Kevin Anderson: 7-6 (1), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5).

(5) Adrian Mannarino def. Steve Johnson: 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (2).

(7) Marcos Giron def. (Q) Liam Broady: 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Jordan Thompson def. (8) Brandon Nakashima: 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Andreas Seppi def. Daniel Altmaier: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

(1) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer def. Ivan Sabanov/Matej Sabanov: 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Marcos Giron/Brandon Nakashima def. (Alt) Evan King/Alex Lawson: 7-5, 7-5.

Hans Hach Verdugo/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela def. (Alt) Denis Kudla/Max Schnur: 6-3, 7-5.

