Dallas Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more

The first edition of the Dallas Open will be held from February 7 to 13. It is one of two ATP 250 events scheduled for next week, with the other one being the Argentina Open.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will see quite a few of America's top stars vying for the title, with World No. 20 Taylor Fritz leading the field. Reilly Opelka, Maxime Cressy, Brandon Nakashima, John Isner and Sam Querrey are also in the draw and there promises to be no shortage of high-octane action.

Here's all the information you need to know about the 2022 Dallas Open.

What is the Dallas Open?

The Dallas Open replaces the New York Open, which was held for three years from 2018 in place of the now-abolished Memphis Open.

The tournament marks the ATP tour's return to the city of Dallas for the first time in more than 30 years. It is the lone indoor ATP event held in the USA.

Venue

The tournament will be played at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

Players

Reilly Opelka at 2022 Australian Open.

Top seed Taylor Fritz, whose career trajectory has been on the rise for the past few months, will aim to win his second tour-level title. The 24-year-old will look to shake off the disappointment of losing a five-setter to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the Australian Open. He will want to get back to business in Dallas.

Fritz will face a strong challenge from the 24th-ranked Reilly Opelka, seeded second in this ATP 250 tournament. Having made the semis in Sydney last month, Opelka will hope to replicate those efforts or go a step further in Texas.

Third seed John Isner has had a poor start to the season, compiling a 1-4 win-loss record so far. The World No. 28 will aim to return to winning ways on home soil.

Dallas Open







The main draw presented by Stearns & Foster is out! Tomorrow's match schedule will be out later today.

Fast-rising 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby has received the fourth seeding. The World No. 57 made the last four at the Columbus Challenger last month and will look to continue the momentum at this ATP 250 event.

Another home star to keep an eye on is sixth seed Maxime Cressy. The 24-year-old has made a brilliant start to the season with a runner-up showing in the Melbourne Summer Set 1.

He followed it up by making the quarterfinals in Sydney and the fourth round at the Australian Open. Cressy's exploits have pushed him up 11 spots to a career-high 59th in the men's rankings.

The draw also features fifth seed Adrian Mannarino, seventh seed Marcos Giron and eighth seed Brandon Nakashima, along with veterans Feliciano Lopez and Kevin Anderson.

Schedule

With the qualifying rounds coming to an end on Sunday, the main draw action will start on February 7.

The top four seeds - Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, John Isner and Jenson Brooksby - have all received first-round byes.

First ball! John Isner and wife Madie joined SMU Men's Tennis to christen the courts.



Matches kick off tomorrow with qualifying up first. The main draw will be announced later today.





Fifth seed Adrian Mannarino has an exciting first-round clash with home hope Steve Johnson. Meanwhile, sixth seed Cressy has drawn a qualifier and seventh seed Marcos Giron will face off against Tennys Sandgren in an all-American first-round match.

Eighth seed Brandon Nakashima will clash with Australia's John Millman.

Prize Money

The total prize money on offer for the inaugural edition of the Dallas Open is $708,530 while the singles winner will collect a cheque worth $107,770.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch the action live on Tennis TV while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video.

