Dallas Open 2022: Reilly Opelka aces his way into quarterfinals, Jenson Brooksby battles past veteran Andreas Seppi

Day 5 of the 2022 Dallas Open saw all the seeded players advancing to the next round.

Vasek Pospisil saved a match point en route to a thrilling three-set victory, while Reilly Opelka edged out Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in two close tie-breaks. Rising youngster Jenson Brooksby also proved his mettle in a tough three-set match.

Here are all the results from Day 5 of the 2022 Dallas Open:

Opelka aces his way out of trouble against Stebe

In a match that featured zero break point opportunities for either player, Reilly Opelka's huge serve bailed him out as he won 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8). Once each set went to a tie-break, it was apparent that the American would be the likely winner. He hit a whopping 28 aces compared to his opponent's seven.

Opelka has now progressed to his second quarterfinal of the season in Dallas, where he's up against Adrian Mannarino.

Brooksby ousts veteran Seppi in a three-set battle

Jenson Brooksby continues to make huge strides forward in his young career. The American outlasted Andreas Seppi to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The Dallas Open is his first ATP tournament of the year, having only competed in a Challenger level event previously this season.

By reaching the quarterfinals in his first event of 2022, Brooksby is living up to the expectations set on him. He'll square off against Jordan Thompson in the last eight.

Mannarino cruises to an easy win against Nishioka

Adrian Mannarino registered a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Yoshihito Nishioka. The Frenchman didn't even face a single break point as he outplayed his opponent from start to finish.

After reaching the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France last week, Mannarino has reached the same stage in Dallas as well. He reached the fourth round of the Australian Open before that as well. The 33-year-old will be aiming to go all the way in this tournament given his current form.

Pospisil comes back from the brink of defeat to win against Rodionov

Serving to stay in the match at 5-6 in the second set, Vasek Pospisil saved a match point for a gutsy service hold. That was the turning point of the match, as the Canadian played with much more confidence from that moment.

He won the second set tie-break and faced little resistance from Jurij Rodionov in the final set to complete a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-2 comeback.

Pospisil faces John Isner next for a spot in the semifinals.

Dallas Open 2022: Day 5 results at a glance

Vasek Pospisil held his nerve in a gritty three-set victory at the 2022 Dallas Open.

Singles

(2) Reilly Opelka def. (Q) Cedrik-Marcel Stebe: 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8).

(4) Jenson Brooksby def. Andreas Seppi: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

(5) Adrian Mannarino def. Yoshihito Nishioka: 6-3, 6-1.

(Q) Vasek Pospisil def. Jurij Rodionov: 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Doubles

(1) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer def. Marcos Giron/Brandon Nakashima: 6-1, 7-6 (2)

Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara def. (2) Austin Krajicek/Hugo Nys: 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-8.

Andre Goransson/Nathaniel Lammons def. (4) Luke Saville/John-Patrick Smith: 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

(WC) John Isner/Jack Sock def. Peter Gojowczyk/Oscar Otte: 6-0, 7-6 (2).

