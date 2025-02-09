  • home icon
Dallas Open 2025 Final: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 7

Modified Feb 09, 2025 03:51 GMT
Denis Shapovalov will be in action on Day 7 of the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)
Denis Shapovalov will be in action on Day 7 of the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Champions will be crowned on Day 7 of the Dallas Open 2025. The singles final will pit Casper Ruud and Denis Shapovalov against each other. The Norwegian's path to the summit clash included wins over James Duckworth, Michael Mmoh, Yoshihito Nishioka, and Jaume Munar.

Shapovalov, meanwhile, faced tough competition right off the bat. He beat Miomir Kecmanovic in his opener, and then top seed and World No. 4 Taylor Fritz in the second round. He followed it up with a win over sixth seed Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals, and toppled defending champion and World No. 9 Tommy Paul in the semifinals.

Shapovalov is bidding to win his third career title, and his first at the ATP 500 level. Ruud is vying to capture his 13th career title, as well as his second ATP 500 crown following his triumph at last year's Barcelona Open.

also-read-trending Trending

Ruud has won both of his previous matches against Shapovalov, though both of them were on clay, a surface he excels on. Now that they're competing on hardcourts, that too indoors, the Canadian will fancy his odds, especially after beating two top 10 players en route to the final.

The doubles final will feature the all-American duo of Evan King and Christian Harrison going up against Ariel Behar and Robert Galloway. Both teams are looking to win their first title of the year. After battling hard for the past six days, players will be ready to give it their all one last time.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Dallas Open:

Schedule for Day 7 of the Dallas Open 2025

Center Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (2) Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov

Followed by: Ariel Behar/Robert Galloway vs (Q) Christian Harrison/Evan King

Dallas Open 2025: Where to Watch

Casper Ruud at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)
Casper Ruud at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep a track of the matches at the tournament:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN+

UK - Sky Sports

India - Discovery India

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Dallas Open 2025: Match Timings

The singles final will begin at 1:00 p.m. local time, and the doubles final will start immediately after that. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

CountryStart Time
USAFebruary 9, 2025, 1:00 p.m. CST, 2:00 p.m. ET
CanadaFebruary 9, 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET
UKFebruary 9, 2025, 7:00 p.m. GMT
IndiaFebruary 10, 2025, 12:30 a.m. IST

हिन्दी