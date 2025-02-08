Dallas Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 6

Day 6 of the 2025 Dallas Open will take place on February 8, with the semifinals of the singles and doubles tournaments scheduled to be played. All matches will be played only on Center Court.

The first singles semifinal will see second seed Casper Ruud take on Jaume Munar. Ruud booked his place in the final four after his quarterfinal opponent Yoshihito Nishioka retired during their match, when the Norwegian was leading 7-5, 3-2.

Munar booked his place in the semifinals of the ATP 500 event after beating eighth seed Matteo Arnaldi,6-4, 3-6, 6-3 and registering his second straight win over a seeded player during the tournament.

Trending

The second semifinal will feature a highly-anticipated clash between Denis Shapovalov and defending champion Tommy Paul. Paul registered his first straight-set win of the Dallas Open after defeating compatriot Reilly Opelka 7-6(3), 6-2. The 27-year-old has reached at least the quarterfinals of all the tournaments he has competed in 2025 so far.

Shapovalov eliminated top seed Taylor Fritz in the second round and followed it up with a 7-6(5), 6-0 win over sixth seed Tomas Machac to book his place in the final four. This is the Canadian's first semifinal of the 2025 season and his first since winning the Serbia Open.

The two doubles semifinals will also be played, with Jamie Murray and John Peers being the only seeded pair in action. On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Dallas Open.

Schedule for Day 6 of Dallas Open 2025

Center Court

Starting at 12 pm local time: (3) Jamie Murray / John Peers vs (Q) Christian Harrison/ Evan King

Not before 2 pm local time: (2) Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar

Not before 5 pm local time: (3) Tommy Paul vs Denis Shapovalov

Followed by: Ariel Behar / Robert Galloway vs (Q) Robert Cash / JJ Tracy

Dallas Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch the proceedings on Day 6 of the ATP 500 event on the following sites and channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky UK

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Discovery India

Dallas Open 2025: Match Timings

Live action on Center Court will commence at 12 pm local time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback