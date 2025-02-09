Dallas Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Denis Shapovalov and runner-up Casper Ruud earn?

Denis Shapovalov had a day to remember, clinching his first title of the 2025 season and his third overall at the Dallas Open on Sunday, February 9. The Canadian defeated second seed Casper Ruud 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final to get his hands on the trophy.

Shapovalov's victory in Dallas earned him impressive prize money of $516,165, while Ruud took home a substantial $277,715 for reaching the title bout. Defending champion Tommy Paul and Jaume Munar, who were eliminated in the semifinals, each received $148,005.

Sixth seed Tomas Machac, eighth seed Matteo Arnaldi, wildcard Reilly Opelka, and unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka, each bagged $75,615 for their quarterfinal finishes at the ATP 500 tournament.

Meanwhile, those who were eliminated in the second round — top seed Taylor Fritz, fourth seed Ben Shelton, fifth seed Frances Tiafoe, Rinky Hijikata, Ethan Quinn, Cameron Norrie, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Michael Mmoh — each got $40,365.

Players who went home in the opening round of the 2025 Dallas Open, including seventh seed Alex Michelsen, Christopher Eubanks, Arthur Rinderknech, Miomir Kecmanovic, Adrian Mannarino, Kei Nishikori, Jenson Brooksby, Trevor Svajda, Alexander Shevchenko, Brandon Holt, Yunchaokete Bu, Aleksandar Vukic, Taro Daniel, Brandon Nakashima, Roberto Carballes Baena, and James Duckworth, each pocketed $21,525.

Dallas Open 2025 doubles final to feature Christian Harrison & Evan King vs Robert Galloway & Ariel Behar

Qualifiers Christian Harrison and Evan King will take on the unseeded duo of Robert Galloway and Ariel Behar in the 2025 Dallas Open men's doubles final. The winning pair will receive $169,540, while the losing duo will get a taste of $80,410.

Third seeds Jamie Murray and John Peers, as well as wildcards Robert Cash and JJ Tracy, were eliminated in the semifinals and each pair bagged $45,750.

Meanwhile, the quarterfinalists — fourth seeds Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, Alex Michelsen and Rinky Hijikata, Sander Arends and Luke Johnson, and Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo — each received $22,880.

Top seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, second seeds Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, Ben Shelton and Horacio Zeballos, Nicolas Barrientos and Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli, Santiago Gonzalez and Lucas Miedler, Alexander Erler and Constantin Frantzen, Ethan Quinn and Mitchell Krueger, and Brandon Nakashima and Matteo Arnaldi, each pocketed $11,840 after being eliminated in the opening round.

