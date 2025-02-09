  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Dallas Open 2024
  • Dallas Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Denis Shapovalov and runner-up Casper Ruud earn?

Dallas Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Denis Shapovalov and runner-up Casper Ruud earn?

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Feb 09, 2025 20:53 GMT
Denis Shapovalov Casper Ruud
Casper Ruud (L) and Denis Shapovalov | Image Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov had a day to remember, clinching his first title of the 2025 season and his third overall at the Dallas Open on Sunday, February 9. The Canadian defeated second seed Casper Ruud 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final to get his hands on the trophy.

Shapovalov's victory in Dallas earned him impressive prize money of $516,165, while Ruud took home a substantial $277,715 for reaching the title bout. Defending champion Tommy Paul and Jaume Munar, who were eliminated in the semifinals, each received $148,005.

Sixth seed Tomas Machac, eighth seed Matteo Arnaldi, wildcard Reilly Opelka, and unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka, each bagged $75,615 for their quarterfinal finishes at the ATP 500 tournament.

Meanwhile, those who were eliminated in the second round — top seed Taylor Fritz, fourth seed Ben Shelton, fifth seed Frances Tiafoe, Rinky Hijikata, Ethan Quinn, Cameron Norrie, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Michael Mmoh — each got $40,365.

also-read-trending Trending

Players who went home in the opening round of the 2025 Dallas Open, including seventh seed Alex Michelsen, Christopher Eubanks, Arthur Rinderknech, Miomir Kecmanovic, Adrian Mannarino, Kei Nishikori, Jenson Brooksby, Trevor Svajda, Alexander Shevchenko, Brandon Holt, Yunchaokete Bu, Aleksandar Vukic, Taro Daniel, Brandon Nakashima, Roberto Carballes Baena, and James Duckworth, each pocketed $21,525.

Dallas Open 2025 doubles final to feature Christian Harrison & Evan King vs Robert Galloway & Ariel Behar

Qualifiers Christian Harrison and Evan King will take on the unseeded duo of Robert Galloway and Ariel Behar in the 2025 Dallas Open men's doubles final. The winning pair will receive $169,540, while the losing duo will get a taste of $80,410.

Third seeds Jamie Murray and John Peers, as well as wildcards Robert Cash and JJ Tracy, were eliminated in the semifinals and each pair bagged $45,750.

Meanwhile, the quarterfinalists — fourth seeds Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, Alex Michelsen and Rinky Hijikata, Sander Arends and Luke Johnson, and Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo — each received $22,880.

Top seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, second seeds Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, Ben Shelton and Horacio Zeballos, Nicolas Barrientos and Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli, Santiago Gonzalez and Lucas Miedler, Alexander Erler and Constantin Frantzen, Ethan Quinn and Mitchell Krueger, and Brandon Nakashima and Matteo Arnaldi, each pocketed $11,840 after being eliminated in the opening round.

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी