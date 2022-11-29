"Dang! You got me beat girl" – Serena Williams' hilarious response to Drew Barrymore's "work ethics"

Tennis ace Serena Williams is arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time. The American has the highest number of Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era to her name.

Following the 2022 US Open, the former World No. 1 decided to call it a career after dominating the sport for over two decades.

In the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Serena Williams was candid about her idea of a cheat day, and her baking sessions with her daughter Olympia, among other things.

Williams also portrayed her funny side when reacting to American actress and television show host Drew Barrymore's hilarious claims of having a much better discipline and work ethic than the tennis superstar.

"I have an infallible work ethic, I do. I've worked since I was 11 months old in diapers, I am tireless," Barrymore said.

The 40-year-old responded to Barrymore's claims in a light-hearted manner.

"Wow, 11 months, yeah well I've been doing this since I was in the stroller but dang! You got me beat girl," Serena Williams said.

How did Serena Williams fare at the 2022 US Open

2022 US Open - Day 5

Serena Williams' tearful letter on Tuesday outlining her retirement plans shook the tennis community to its core. In the most recent issue of Vogue, the American legend wrote an open letter explaining her choice.

"There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks," Serena Williams wrote on her Instagram.

In her last appearance at Flushing Meadows, the former World No. 1 defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Grand Slam. Williams fired nine aces as she convincingly beat the Montenegrin to advance to the next round of the Major.

Up against then World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, the veteran's prowess helped her edge past the Estonian in the first set by winning a thrilling tie-break. However, Kontaveit's comeback forced a deciding set. The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner eventually won the match 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2.

Playing against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, Williams lost the opening set. In the second set, the American triumphed following a narrow win via a tiebreaker. In the deciding set, Tomljanovic had the last laugh as she beat Williams 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in the third round of the US Open.

