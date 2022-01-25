Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says Novak Djokovic can only come to Melbourne if he "gets vaccinated"

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Daniel Andrews made his position "clear" about Novak Djokovic and his vaccination saga. Claiming that the entire visa fiasco could have been averted, he stressed that if the Serb wishes to come to Melbourne, he must "get vaccinated."

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia last week after a three-judge panel of the Federal Court upheld his visa revocation order. Reacting to the whole situation, Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, on Sunday stated that the 20-time Grand Slam champion loves the Australian Open and will come back next year.

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl

Tiley has NO idea what Djokovic's plans are. He's just hoping he won't be sued.

sportskeeda.com/tennis/craig-t… Craig Tiley says Novak Djokovic plans to come back to Australian Open in 2023, says the Serb "really loves" the Happy SlamTiley has NO idea what Djokovic's plans are. He's just hoping he won't be sued. @Sportskeeda Craig Tiley says Novak Djokovic plans to come back to Australian Open in 2023, says the Serb "really loves" the Happy SlamTiley has NO idea what Djokovic's plans are. He's just hoping he won't be sued. @Sportskeeda sportskeeda.com/tennis/craig-t…

During the interaction, Andrews remarked that he hadn't heard Tiley's comments. However, he accepted that Rafael Nadal's words about the entire Djokovic situation were right. Andrews stressed that the Australian Open is a "bigger" tournament than the World No. 1 player and is a "great success" even without him.

CNN @CNN Tennis star Rafael Nadal has said decisions have "consequences," and while he respects his close rival Novak Djokovic, those in the public eye "need to be responsible." cnn.it/3FxJM9d Tennis star Rafael Nadal has said decisions have "consequences," and while he respects his close rival Novak Djokovic, those in the public eye "need to be responsible." cnn.it/3FxJM9d

“My position is very clear. You want to come here — get vaccinated. It’s pretty simple. Rafa (Nadal) had it right. It could all have been avoided if he just got vaccinated, and that fellow (Djokovic) might think he’s bigger than the tournament. He’s not. That’s why the tournament’s happening without him. And it’s a great success," said Andrews.

He also wished the best of luck to Craig Tiley and his team as the Happy Slam enters its second week on Monday. Mentioning that Melbourne, London, New York, and Paris are all "connected" via tennis, Andrews hailed the Australian Open as the "biggest thing in tennis" that takes place in the first quarter of every year.

The Australian Open logo in Melbourne

“To Mr Tiley and all of his team, I wish them well as they enter the second week. This is a major event. It’s the biggest thing in tennis in the first quarter of every year. Melbourne, London, New York, and Paris are connected by some things. One of them is tennis, grand slam tennis," added the Victorian Premier.

“This event is much bigger than any one person"- Dan Andrews on Novak Djokovic

Andrews reiterated that the Australian Open is "much bigger" than any single player. Emphasizing that one player (Djokovic) thought differently, he said that the Serb is out of the country and that the Grand Slam is taking place in a fantastic manner even without him.

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

“This event is much bigger than any one person. There was one person who thought differently. He’s not in the country. And the tournament’s happening, so that’s fantastic," mentioned Andrews.

Novak Djokovic is the most successful player in the history of the Australian Open, having won the title on a record nine occasions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: "I doubt Novak Djokovic will be convinced to get vaccinated now; it is going to be a hell of a life" - Flavia Pennetta

Edited by shilpa17.ram