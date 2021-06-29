Daniela Hantuchova says it "wouldn't surprise" her to see Novak Djokovic win Calendar Golden Slam, claims Federer isn't in her "top 3" for Wimbledon

Daniela Hantuchova believes Novak Djokovic can go on to win the Calendar Golden Slam this year. The former Wimbledon quarterfinalist feels the Serb has been aided by Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from of a couple of events and Roger Federer's lack of form.

Hantuchova also revealed she does not consider Federer amongst the top three favorites at Wimbledon this year.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic enters Wimbledon as the firm favorite, having already triumphed at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Seeing how the Serb is seemingly at the peak of his powers, many experts believe he can win the remaining two Majors and the Olympic gold to complete the Calendar Golden Slam.

Hantuchova echoed the same sentiment, pointing out how Djokovic's task has been made easier by Nadal's withdrawal from both Wimbledon and the Olympics, and Federer's lack of match practice.

"For Novak, there’s a combined advantage for him in that Nadal is not playing and Roger doesn’t have the same number of matches he’s used to ahead of a Wimbledon Championships; don’t forget, he’s won Halle 10 times!" Hantuchova said to Tennis.com. "With those two factors in his favor, it wouldn’t surprise me if Novak goes on to win all four Slams and the Olympics."

Federer is being viewed as Djokovic's main contender at Wimbledon by many this year, considering his grasscourt pedigree and the struggles of the Next Gen on the slick sur.

Roger Federer training with Andy Murray

But Hantuchova believes Federer should not be counted among the top three favorites at this point in time due to his lack of match practice. The Slovak, however, believes the eight-time champion will become a genuine threat if he manages to navigate his way past the first week.

"I know many people think this tournament will come down to Novak or Federer, but looking at the draw, I’m not even putting Roger in my Top 3 picks," Hantuchova said.

"There is nothing like match play, and for Roger, it’ll be so important for him to get through the first week and, if he can manage that, he’ll deserve to be as big of a favorite here as he’s ever been. I just think it’ll be interesting to see how he performs through the first few rounds."

Novak Djokovic is mentally and physically in a different league compared to the field: Daniela Hantuchova

Novak Djokovic

Daniela Hantuchova believes Novak Djokovic is a "level above" his peers and that he proved it at Roland Garros with monumental wins against Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

She also reckons the 19-time Major champion is a fitter player now at 34 than he was when he turned pro. As such, she believes Djokovic's age will not be a factor at Wimbledon and that his wealth of experience will hold him in good stead.

"He’s absolutely a level above everyone else and it couldn’t have been tougher for him in Paris, beating Rafa and then being two sets down to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals, but he still found a way," Hantuchova said.

"Seeing him off the court and how he was, emotionally, I sense he’s in a really good place and arguably even fitter than when he was when he first came onto tour," she continued. "Even though he’s getting older, he has that much more experience on grass compared to his younger rivals, and that’s huge in helping him feel more confidence. He’s mentally and physically in a different league compared to the field so I’m picking him for everything he plays the rest of the year!"

Edited by Arvind Sriram