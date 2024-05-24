"Danielle Collins is not afraid to get in your face, sometimes people might get offended but she's not afraid" - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula is a fan of Danielle Collins and believes the latter has a stand-up personality. Pegula feels Collins is not afraid of anyone and can get in their face regardless of her gender.

World No. 5 Pegula was a guest on NBC Sports' podcast 'The French Connection' where the American discussed the recently concluded French Open draw and how the tournament is set to unfold.

Pegula was asked about her compatriot Collins and instantly mentioned that she was a fan of the 30-year-old.

"Yeah, I'm a big Danielle Collins fan. I think she's great, I think she's entertaining. I think she's such a great personality, especially as a woman. She's not afraid to kind of get in your face and I think that sometimes people might get offended by that, maybe being a female, but she's not afraid to back down," Pegula said (at 36:30).

According to Jessica Pegula, Collins becomes a different person when she enters the court. The American also said that she has learned a lot from the former Australian Open finalist:

"Honestly, I feel like she kind of taught me a lot. I remember playing with her like world team tennis at the beginning and she sometimes... You got to throw a little extra drama in there and... She's just not afraid to like completely be herself on the court."

Jessica Pegula believes Danielle Collins will do well at French Open 2024

Danielle Collins at the Madrid Open.

Danielle Collins announced in January that she would be retiring at the end of the 2024 season and the American has been in tremendous form ever since. She has won 21 of her last 23 matches and her maiden WTA 1000 title in Miami alongside the Charleston Open.

In light of that, Jessica Pegula believes Collins has done extremely well to continue her rich run of form and she can perform well at the French Open (May 26-June 9).

"The fact that she's been able to back up these results week to week to week to week it seems it's crazy. She's someone that's super dangerous and also pretty good on clay. Maybe not known as a clay quarter but she's won several tournaments on clay and I think she can do really well," Pegula said during the aforementioned podcast.

Collins will begin her campaign against compatriot Caroline Dolehide on May 26 at Roland Garros.