Danielle Collins breaks back into top 10 after stellar run to Strasbourg SF in her final year on tour

Danielle Collins has staged an epic return to the Top 10 after reaching the semifinals of the ongoing Strasbourg Open. The American has gained new-found form during her final year on the tour.

Collins has been on a rampant run since her defeat to Iga Swiatek in the second round in Indian Wells. The American displayed an extremely high level of competitiveness at the second stop of the Sunshine Double - the Miami Open where she began a 15-match win streak that led to the inception of her renaissance.

The American captured her maiden WTA 1000 in Miami defeating the likes of Sorana Cirstea, Caroline Garcia, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Elena Rybakina en route to the title.

The 30-year-old took this form to the Charleston Open where she was yet again unseeded. She faced a tough draw from the get-go but this didn't deter the American, who defeated Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari, and Daria Kasatkina to win back-to-back titles.

Though she seemed to have the same rhythm at the Madrid Open and Italian Open, she was impeded by Aryna Sabalenka in both tournaments. Collins is currently competing at the Strasbourg Open where she defeated Katerina Siniakova in the opening round.

She followed this up with a straight-set win over Clara Burel in the quarterfinals which was her 21st win in her last 23 matches. This win has confirmed that Danielle Collins, a former World No. 7, will return to the Top 10 on Monday. It is interesting to note that the American was ranked 71 in February this year.

She will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between top seed Marketa Vondrousova and Anhelina Kalenina in the semifinals.

"Let me retire and have a family in peace" - Danielle Collins on possibly overruling her retirement decision

After her loss to Aryna Sabalenka, Danielle Collins opened up about the incessant noise around her asking to rethink her decision to retire due to her newfound form. The American expressed surprise at the difficulty her decision to retire posed for those close to her and her supporters and found it weird.

“I think society and even the people who follow my life closely have had a difficult time accepting the fact that I’m retiring, and it’s really bizarre!” she said during an interview with Tennis TV.

Collins said she was turning 31 at the end of the year and wanted to retire to start a family and be at peace.

"I’m going to be 31 at the end of the year, and that’s around the time when people make that milestone! It’s like, give me a break! Let me retire and have a family in peace!” she added.

After finishing her run in Strasbourg, Danielle Collins will head to the French Open where she is slated to face compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the opening round.