Danielle Collins' boyfriend, Bryan Kipp, joined the celebrations for her remarkable triumph at the 2024 Charleston Open with a heartwarming gesture.

Just days after winning her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Miami Open, Collins clinched her second straight title at the Charleston Open. The American beat Daria Kasatkina in the final of the WTA 500 event, claiming a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory in an hour and 17 minutes.

The 30-year-old had her boyfriend Bryan Kipp cheering her on during the final, who later made his first public appearance on the court, joining the American and her pet dog Quincy in posing with the trophy.

Danielle Collins also extended her heartfelt gratitude to Kipp during the trophy presentation, thanking him for making the time to support her after a "crazy" work week.

"Thank you to my special team over there. Bryan, you had a crazy work week, and you got here just in the nick of time, and have been here the last couple of days supporting me, and always helping and bringing such a big smile on my face," Collins said in her victory speech.

The celebrations continued into the evening, as the couple ventured out into Charleston and posed together in front of a congratulatory message adorning The Riviera Theater.

Danielle Collins' boyfriend, Bryan Kipp, helped her celebrate her triumph with flair, as he lifted the American in his arms in a bridal carry in front of the gleaming sign.

Danielle Collins on her boyfriend Bryan Kipp: "I'm more of the jock in the relationship, and he's definitely more of the cerebral one"

Danielle Collins at the Charleston Open 2024

During her Charleston Open campaign, Danielle Collins opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Bryan Kipp, sharing that they first met in a cafe in London. She also disclosed that Kipp did not know about tennis or her career as a professional player when they first met.

Although they hadn't been able to spend much time on the tennis court, the American expressed her intention to get him up to speed so they could take part in the USTA's husband-wife doubles tournament in the future.

"We haven't had a lot of time on the court for me to like teach him because we just don't find enough time cause we're doing golf and he's also at my matches a lot and he's working," Danielle Collins told Tennis Channel's Steve Weissman.

"But in the future, I'm hoping we'll play like the husband-wife doubles like the USTA, you play for the 'Gold Ball.' I explained to him that this is a big deal in the tennis world so hopefully that doesn't tear us apart," she added.

Additionally, Collins highlighted Kipp's strong competitive spirit, originating from his background as a collegiate football player at Columbia University. The American also acknowledged her competitiveness, stating that she hates losing to him on the golf course.

"He is very competitive. He was a football player at Columbia. Very smart. Engineer major. So, I'm more kind of like the jock in the relationship, and he's definitely more of the cerebral one," she said.

"He has gotten me on the golf course, and I'm so competitive. I hate losing to this guy. Love him to death but hate losing to him," Collins added.

